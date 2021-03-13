Bangladesh to welcome Prime Minister Modi for Golden Jubilee celebrations





File photo of PM Modi with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. PM Modi is expected to be in Dhaka on March 26-27 for Bangladesh Golden Jubilee celebrations DHAKA: Bangladesh is ready to welcome world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to participate in the celebrations of the country’s golden jubilee of independence and also the centenary of the birth of the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The celebrations, which will take place from March 17 to 27, will also be attended by Presidents Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Bidya Devi Bhandari of the Maldives and Nepal, respectively, as well as Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

While Modi, Solih and Rajapaksa will meet with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bhandari and his counterpart Md Abdul Hamid will have bilateral talks.

The government of Bangladesh has developed elaborate programs to be held at the National Parade Square in the capital.

The four leaders will deliver separate speeches from the national parade ground, which will be broadcast live.

Bangladesh Interior Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal Khan told IANS on Saturday morning that they would avoid large-scale public gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that strict security measures will be put in place during the programs.

Guests at in-person events must be tested for Covid-19 and carry a negative report to attend. The test certificate will remain valid for 48 hours.

Approximately 500 guests from home and abroad will be invited to the National Parade Ground event.

Guests will attend the program in person for four days, while events for the other six days will be broadcast live.

Special arrangements will be made for heads of state and government participating in the celebrations.

Depending on the schedule, Solih will be in Bangladesh March 17-18, Rajapaksa March 19-20, Bhandari March 22-23, and Modi March 26-27.

Senior officials from the prime minister’s office and the foreign ministry said Bangladesh was in close contact with the governments of the four countries to sign instruments on various issues.

Meanwhile, leaders of the United States, Canada, China, France and several other high-level dignitaries are expected to send video messages to mark the occasion.

Bhutan’s prime minister has also expressed his desire to join the celebrations, Foreign Ministry officials said. China wishes to send a leading leader, who will carry President Xi Jinping’s message on this occasion.

The Prime Minister of Canada and the President of France will also send messages.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Dhaka Earl Miller in a meeting with Foreign Secretary AK Abdul Momen said a high-level Washington government official would likely visit Bangladesh in the near future. future to join the one-year celebrations. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos