Jokowi supporters ask Democratic confusion not to be associated with president





Report by Tribunnews.com reporter, Malvyandie TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The statement by the lawyer of the Democratic Party of Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY), Bambang Wijdjojanto or BW, which offended President Joko Widodo, received responses from a number of parties. One was from 21 Jokowi volunteer organ groups that are members of the People’s Aspirations Performance Alliance (AKAR). They warned that the chaos for democracy was unrelated to Jokowi. Also read: Looking at the building that will become the Democrats’ headquarters for the Moeldoko camp on Jalan Pemuda, it’s still a mess “As supporters of the Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin government, we do not agree with Bambang Widjojanto’s statement linking chaos between Democrats and President Jokowi,” AKAR coordinator Rudy Sinaga said in his statement on Saturday (3/13/2021). According to Rudy, the statement made by Bambang Widjojanto, connecting the chaos between Democrats and Jokowi was not entirely correct. “We, as volunteers, don’t want President Jokowi to be dragged out for Bambang’s interests as a lawyer, over the political rights of Pak Moeldoko, who was invited to become Democratic president by the Democratic KLB ( Extraordinary Congress) at Deliserdang. Pak Jokowi has nothing to do with chaotic Democrats, ”he said. Also read: Jokowi does not know about Moeldoko’s movement in KLB Democrats, observers are amazed: why not ask? He called on all parties to exercise caution in submitting their statements, as the Indonesian nation is currently going through a protracted pandemic Covid-19 crisis. “Let Pak Jokowi work to solve the nation’s problems, the chaotic Democrats issue, let the legal mechanism work in Kemenkumham,” he said. Previously, BW had considered the KLB Democrat of Sibolangit, Deli Serdang, in North Sumatra, who had appointed Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko as general chairman, to be a fake.







