HT News: Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa speaks with Prime Minister Modi ahead of crucial UNHRC vote and all breaking news





Here are the top news, analysis and opinions for today. Find out about the latest news and other current affairs updates from the Hindustan Times. Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa meets with Prime Minister Modi ahead of crucial HRC vote Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday discussed cooperation in multilateral forums, days before the expected vote on Sri Lanka’s human rights record at the HRC. Read more ‘India’s statements do not match what they are doing on the pitch’: Virender Sehwag after England win in 1st Q20I Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag said Team Indias’ pre-match statements don’t match what they do when they step onto the pitch. Sehwags’ comments came after India suffered an eight-wicket loss to England in the first T20I in Ahmedabad. Read more Divyanka Tripathi Receives Indecent Proposals From Industry Men, Says She Has Faced Her Character’s Assassination TV actor Divyanka Tripathi has revealed that she has been the target of indecent proposals from men in industry. She said that she never gave in and that she knew how to refuse them while being nice. Read more Bringing the spotlight out of dark rooms in living rooms: Optoma’s Vijay Sharma explains how It’s been over a year since we walked into theaters to watch something. Laptops, tablets, and televisions have replaced movie screens for us and it looks like this is how things are going to be for at least a little longer. Read more Priyanka Chopra Jonas sizzles in all Balenciaga red for Nick Jonas’ Spaceman Priyanka Chopra Jonas is always in the news, if it’s not her interview with Oprah or promotions for her many companies, then she has many cutting edge trends. Read more The dancers show incredible movements, leaving people in awe. Watch an amazing video Unbelievable, amazing and breathtaking are probably some of the many words of appreciation that you will use for this dance video. The clip shows a man and a woman showing off cool and powerful moves. Read more Fire engulfs the bogey train in Uttarakhand; evacuated passengers A massive fire broke out aboard the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express on March 13. The incident occurred near Kansrao in Uttarakhand. The fire was said to have been caused by a short circuit in compartment C4. look here

