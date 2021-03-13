PKS asks Jokowi to be firm in rejecting president’s speech for 3 periods





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Chairman of the DPP Prosperous Justice Party (MCC) Asked Mardani Ali Sera Joko Widodoimmediately took a stand and reaffirmed the rejection of the speech that the president could lead three terms. Mardani’s statement also responded to the suspicion of former senior National Mandate Party (PAN) official Amien Rais, who seized the indication that the president’s article was re-elected for three terms. “The three-term speech should be stressed immediately by Pak Jokowi that there will not be three periods,” Mardani said in a short message to CNNIndonesia.com, Saturday (13/3).

According to him, the idea of ​​Jokowi’s leadership in three terms is something dangerous. He feared it would become tyrannical for the community. The member of Commission II of the DPR RI did not dismiss Amien’s suspicions about President Jokowi’s potential three terms. Moreover, this suspicion arose in the midst of an internal Democratic Party conflict involving Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP) Moeldoko. “Back to the tyranny (of a three-term president). There are signs that this could develop. Plus, there is a story about the Democratic KLB,” he said. Founder of the Ummat party and member of the Six Laskar Murder Incident (TP3), Amien Rais previously suspected that several parties had tried to publish articles on the rule of law so that the government could return to leadership in three terms . Amien picked up the signal that Jokowi has grown for three terms across multiple political issues lately. “Shall we leave it, tracing The current regime will force entry of articles so that they can be elected a third time, ”Amien said via his personal Instagram account on Saturday (3/13). On the issue of a three-term presidential term, Jokowi once stressed that he did not agree with the proposal. Jokowi actually suspects that the party proposing the speech wants to make it happen. “If anyone comes up with it, there are three (motives) in my opinion, wanting to slap me, wanting to look for a face or wanting to dive into it. That’s all,” Jokowi said at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, on December 2, 2019. Jokowi pointed out that it was the product of direct elections based on the post-reform Constitution of 1945. When there was a speech to amend the Constitution of 1945, Jokowi stressed that it did not expand. of the question of state leadership. “Now the reality is right, [muncul usul] the president is elected by the MPR, the president for three terms. It is therefore better not to have any amendments. We only focus on external pressures that are not easily resolved, ”he said. (thr / pmg)



