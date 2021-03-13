Politics
Papa Roach calls Boris Johnson after Brexit delays album release
Even if Brexi It now seems like a distant memory, it still causes a surprising amount of trouble, especially for nu-metal bands trying to release albums.
If you are a person of a certain age, the group Papa roach won’t require much introduction. However, if you weren’t around during the rap-metal boom of the late 90s and early 2000s, Papa Roach was one of the leading names in the genre along with Limp Bizkit, Korn, Slipknot and Linkin Park. .
The band still goes to this day but just like the Fishing industry, they are also feeling the tension following the split of the European Union in early 2021.
The group tagged UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel on Friday in a tweet claiming vinyl copies of the Greatest Hits Volume 2 album had been blocked at customs for 10 days and as a result their fans would miss the release date. .
.@BorisJohnson @pritipatel Our new #vinyl the albums have been blocked at UK customs for 10 days now. Fans have been waiting for 4 months and we will miss the release date! #We need help #brexit #customs @BBCNewsbeat https://t.co/tuisdVnUGa pic.twitter.com/PjUsbB2xk2
Papa Roach (@paparoach) March 12, 2021
The tweet doesn’t appear to have elicited a response from Johnson or Patel, but there were some funny responses with more than a few mentions of their hit single Last Resort.
You know #brexit went wrong when @Paparoach to be involved!! It’s clearly their last resort https://t.co/BjQKiUZ9Ur
Bear (@bears_icecream) March 13, 2021
Okay, bloody last resort! https://t.co/hzynsDM0hk
Josh (@joshualoom) March 13, 2021
CUT MY LIFE INTO PIECES
THIS IS MY LAST FREE PORT https://t.co/w7NYeIDASs
Jamie Thunder (@Jamie_D_T) March 12, 2021
This is my lost import https://t.co/sqaUG5whAi
Banquet Records (@BanquetRecords) March 12, 2021
(@DEATHBYTACOS_) March 13, 2021
Johnson must surely leave now. This is his last resort https://t.co/QdwzGSaQoC
Greg Evans (@gregzeene) March 13, 2021
Look what you did there
Papa Roach (@paparoach) March 12, 2021
The band responded to a tweet that asked what had happened with the band, explaining that around 500 albums had been stuck at customs since February 25 and they didn’t know when they would be released.
There are 500 vinyl stuck in import customs and it is a bulk import that will be delivered to @Amazon, @hmvtweets, Townsend and independent record stores across the UK, which will then process fan pre-orders in the UK. I’ve been stuck there since February 25th. We do not know when they will be eliminated.
Papa Roach (@paparoach) March 12, 2021
David Martin, CEO of the Coalition of Featured Artists is cited by NME saying: It’s time for the Brexit architects to put their money where it is and prove that Brexit can be a success, not a disaster for our industry.
Many vinyl printing factories are still in mainland Europe and due to Brexit, along with Covid-19 restrictions, significant delays are expected for vinyl enthusiasts in the future.
After: In a post-Brexit world, who will win and lose with each new trade deal?
