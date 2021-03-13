Turkey renews diplomatic contacts with Egypt, says it wants relations with other nations

ANKARA (AFP) – Turkey said on Friday it had established its first diplomatic contacts with Egypt since 2013 and was ready to improve relations with other rivals as it seeks to break its isolation.

Ankara and Cairo fell apart dramatically when Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi ousted Turkey-backed Islamist leader Mohammed Morsi.

The two regional powers have since clashed over a range of issues and found themselves on opposite sides of the war in Libya.

Receive the daily edition of The Times of Israel by email and never miss our best articles Sign up for free

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended olive branches to his rivals in the face of potential European Union sanctions and a tough new diplomatic line from US President Joe Biden.

Supporters join Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who attends funeral prayers in absentia for ousted former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, seen in the image held in the center, at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, June 18, 2019 (AP Photo / Emrah Gurel)

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu first signaled earlier this month that Ankara was ready to negotiate a new maritime agreement for the Eastern Mediterranean with Cairo.

He told Turkish state media on Friday that the two countries had now established “both intelligence and foreign ministry contacts with Egypt.”

Erdogan later told reporters that he wanted these initial talks to lay the groundwork for possible talks with Sisi.

“Our desire would be to expand this process and strengthen it much more,” Erdogan said after attending Friday prayers in Istanbul.

“Therefore, after this information, diplomatic and political contacts lead to a result[s], we will take that to much higher levels. ”

‘Principle of sovereignty’

However, an Egyptian official denied Friday in comments to local media any resumption of high-level talks and stressed that the two countries already have diplomatic missions at the charge d’affaires level.

“Improving relations between Egypt and Turkey requires taking into account the legal and diplomatic frameworks that govern relations between countries on the basis of respect for the principle of sovereignty and the requirements of Arab national security,” said added the anonymous manager.

Emerging markets economist Timothy Ash of BlueBay Asset Management said Turkey’s move to Egypt was “an absolutely incredible turnaround for Erdogan.”

“[It shows] the new world order under Biden, or a return to something more familiar, ”Ash said in a note.

Biden’s administration took a much tougher posture on Erdogan than Ankara was when Donald Trump was in the White House.

Turkey and Egypt expelled their respective ambassadors and downgraded their relations in 2013.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center left, looks on as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, center right, arrives for a group photo during a conference on Libya at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, January 19, 2020 ( AP Photo / Michael Sohn)

Erdogan has repeatedly called Sisi a “putchist president” whom he holds responsible for the deaths of thousands of civilians.

But the willful Turkish leader has said little about Sisi lately while softening his language on a range of international affairs.

Turkey’s resumption of talks with Egypt could potentially worry Greece.

Last year, Athens signed a maritime deal with Cairo that claimed certain waters in the eastern Mediterranean covered by a separate pact Turkey made with Libya around the same time.

Turkey and Greece resumed the first direct talks on the dispute for nearly five years in Istanbul in January and are expected to continue them next Tuesday in Athens.

‘No problem’

Cavusoglu said on Friday that Turkey was also ready to improve relations with the United Arab Emirates – one of its biggest rivals in the Arab world – as well as with Saudi Arabia.

“Lately we have seen more positive messages from Abu Dhabi,” he said.

“We had no problem with them anyway, but they had a problem with us. We now see a more moderate approach from them. “

Turkey’s relations with Saudi Arabia deteriorated sharply after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Istanbul Consulate in Riyadh in 2018.

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 29, 2011. (AP / Virginia Mayo, file)

But Cavusoglu said on Friday that Turkey was not treating the death as a “bilateral problem”.

“We see no reason not to improve relations with Saudi Arabia,” he added.

A Turkish court trying in absentia 26 Saudi suspects for Khashoggi’s murder this month refused to admit a US report accusing the kingdom’s prince Mohammed bin Salman of the murder.

The declassified US report said Washington had reason to conclude that Prince Mohammed had “approved” the operation because it fitted its model “using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad.”