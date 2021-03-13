Naspers slips as Tencent faces regulatory pressure under intensive antitrust scrutiny

Pony Mas Tencent is the new control target of the Chinese antitrust watchdog. Jack Ma waved a red flag at regulators, likening the country’s financial markets to pawn shops, and prompting Chinese President Xi Jinping to block the Ant Group’s initial public offering – which would have been the largest in the world. The lightweight is part of a long-standing feud between Jack Ma and regulators and has drawn attention to China’s fintech sector. Naspers slips more than 5% in Friday trading. – Melani Nathan

Tencent faces broad Chinese crackdown on fintech, deals

(Bloomberg) – Mas Pony Tencent Holdings has been put on formal notice.

Asia’s largest conglomerate was censored by China’s antitrust watchdog on Friday as Beijing expands its crackdown that began with the online empire Jack Mas.

The symbolic fine is just the start. China’s top financial regulators see Tencent as the next target for heightened surveillance after the crackdown on Jack Mas Ant Group Co., according to people familiar with their thinking. Like Ant, Tencent will likely need to set up a financial holding company to include its banking, insurance and payments services, one of the people said, seeking anonymity as the discussions are private.

The two companies will set a precedent for other fintech players by complying with stricter regulations, the people added.

Such a move would mark a significant escalation in China’s campaign to curb the influence of its tech moguls, days after Premier Li Keqiang pledged in the National People’s Congress to expand oversight of technology. financial, to eradicate monopolies and to prevent the unregulated expansion of capital.

We will continue to adapt to changes in the regulatory environment, which we see as beneficial to the industry, and we will seek to ensure full compliance, Tencent said in an emailed statement following the fine. antitrust watchdog. The company declined to comment on financial regulatory issues.

Banking and insurance in China Regulatory Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A progression in the rules unveiled over the past six months has targeted dominions built by China’s most successful online entrepreneurs. The first blows fell on Jack Ma when Ants’ initial $ 35 billion public offering was torpedoed at the last minute, followed by an antitrust investigation into Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Tencent has already seen collateral damage from the new regulations, although investors shrugged, inflating the stock even as Alibaba was punished. Its 26% six-month lead contrasts with a 15% drop for e-commerce giant Jack Mas, which owns a third of Ant. Tencent shares hit a record high on Jan. 25, valued at around $ 950 billion.

The title fell 4.4% in Hong Kong on Friday. Shares of investor Tencent Naspers and its Prosus unit also declined. Spreads on 2.39% Tencents dollar bonds due 2030 widened by 9 basis points, while notes issued by other Chinese tech giants including Meituan and JD.com Inc. are also weakened, according to traders.

Along with Ant, the proposed rules to break the concentration of the digital payments market and curb online consumer lending will hurt the prospects of Tencents WeChat Pay and its wider fintech business.

A diktat to integrate these operations into a holding company that could be regulated more like a bank would potentially further reduce its ability to lend more and grow as rapidly as in recent years.

Tencents’ fintech business achieved around 84 billion yuan ($ 13 billion) in revenue in 2019, which is 22% of the total and makes it the main revenue driver after online entertainment. That’s about 70% of ants’ income for the year.

Valuation blow

After the suspension of the IPO of the ants, the central bank ordered the Hangzhou-based company to transform into a financial holding company, subjecting it to capital restrictions, the need for new licenses and a careful examination of the property. The overhaul could reduce the valuation of financial heavyweights by around 60% from the $ 280 billion it was pegged to last year, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Francis Chan estimated.

Tencent adheres to the parameters of such treatment, including the threshold for assets and having companies spanning two or more financial sectors.

What Bloomberg Intelligence says

Fintech is neither Tencents’ fastest growing or most profitable company, which minimizes the immediate financial impact, but the turn of events may signal an era of more rigorous regulatory oversight, with strong echoes. of the fortunes of Alibabas. – Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analysts

Outside of financial services, Tencent and its peers are exposed to new actions on the antitrust front.

The regulator fined Tencent, research chief Baidu Inc., giant Didi Chuxing and a handful of others – the maximum under current rules – for acquisitions and investments on Friday on Friday. past, intensifying its repression.

Alibaba is also under investigation and the watchdog is considering a record fine exceeding the $ 975 million Qualcomm Inc. paid in 2015, Dow Jones reported.

Premier Li balanced his restrictions last week with assurances that Beijing supports the innovation and development of platform companies, provided they comply with the country’s laws.

Recent moves to curb fintech companies weren’t aimed at any particular company, a senior regulator said, and instead focused on creating a stable environment for private business to grow.

Yet Beijing has a penchant for making examples of its biggest companies to force others to align with shifting priorities. The country’s three financial watchdogs have made it their primary focus this year to curb the reckless push by tech companies into finance. And there is little doubt about the influence of the Pony Mas conglomerate in finance.

Its WeChat super app has over a billion consumers who use it for everything from chatting with friends to booking taxis and grocery shopping. WeChat Pay accounts for nearly 40% of the country’s mobile payments market, just behind Alipay, according to iResearch.

Tencent and three other big tech companies – Alibaba, JD.com and Baidu – together control more than 40 financial licenses through acquisitions or investments, according to the Xinhua News Agency, which quoted 01caijing.

