Politics
Siblings of Dunblane massacre victim say Boris Johnson ‘is not our ally’ as they criticize PM’s ’empty words’
THE family of a five-year-old child killed in the Dunblane massacre blasted Boris Johnson, insisting he “is not our ally”.
Today marks the 25th anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in British history.
Thomas Hamilton entered Dunblane Primary School and murdered 17 people before committing suicide with one of his four legally held handguns.
In the wake of these horrific events, the Snowdrop campaign resulted in a ban on all private handguns after the families of the victims had the whole country behind their worthy cause.
Emma Crozier, 5, was one of the tragic victims – and her brother and sister both called on the Prime Minister following his tribute on social media.
Mr Johnson tweeted that the massacre “shocked the world” and said his thoughts were with “the bereaved, the survivors and the entire community of Dunblane”.
But Ellie and Jack Brozier were less than impressed by the Prime Minister’s comments, with Jack calling them “empty words”.
The siblings both stressed that the Tory leader, in the wake of the tragedy, said calls for gun control were a knee-jerk reaction and a case of something that must be done. “
Dunblane Massacre 25 years later
2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the Dunblane Massacre – Britain’s deadliest mass shooting. On March 13, 1996, Thomas Hamilton entered Dunblane Primary School and murdered 17 people before committing suicide with one of his four legally held handguns.
Ellie, 23, shared the Prime Minister’s tweet, saying: “Two days after my sister was buried in the ground and before many other children were buried, Boris Johnson said calls for a check Stricter guns were a reflex, reaction and a case of something that needs to be done.
“He is not our ally.”
Ellie’s tweet has been liked over 5,500 times – and has over 1,400 retweets.
Jack, who was very young when Emma was killed, replied to Mr Johnson’s tweet, telling the Prime Minister his “words are empty”.
The 27-year-old added: “My parents couldn’t mourn the loss of my sister and had to campaign because of people like you who claimed that a total ban on handguns was a knee-jerk reaction. .
“You might have forgotten, but the Dunblane families didn’t.”
Earlier today, Ellie posted a touching tribute to her sister and the other tragic victims.
She wrote: “Today marks the 25th anniversary of the death of my sister, her classmates and her teacher.
“Dunblanes’ legacy is a legacy of power and resilience. My parents and Dunblane parents fought their grief and helped create a safer world for all of us.
“In loving memory, today and always x”.
Jack appeared on Lorraine Kelly’s show earlier this week, where he criticized Mr Johnson for his comments in the wake of the tragedy.
Jack is passionate about gun laws and even traveled to Parkland, Florida in 2018 following the deaths of 17 students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas School.
Speaking to Lorraine, he said he believed the change was going to come under the leadership of Joe Biden and praised popular campaigns like the one his own parents helped start.
Lorraine hosted Return to Dunblane, a documentary about the massacre that aired Thursday on STV.
Scottish TV star Lorrain reported on events for GMTVa a quarter of a century ago and has forged lasting bonds with the people of Dunblane.
