Erdogan’s party tries to ban government funding of new parties





Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) plans to end the funding the government distributes from the country’s budget to all parties represented in parliament and cut them directly from parties formed in the past two years , targeting two former allies of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who quit their party months before it was founded. Two new parties. Turkish media have leaked the ruling party’s draft amendments to the Law on Political Parties, which create obstacles for emerging parties receiving public funding from the country’s treasury, while the Justice and Development Party is proposing that each party receives 7% of the funds must vote in elections. as a condition. Major to fund it. The founding members of the “Future” party under the leadership of former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu confirmed that “these amendments mainly concern our party and also the Democracy and Construction Party”, founded by former Minister Ali Babacan about a year ago. Three members of the Davutoglu party, including Neslihan Civik, head of the party’s media department, told Al-Arabiya.net: The leaked provisions of the party bill confirm that the ruling party is trying to undermine those who have left its ranks the parties. who trained them face obstacles preventing them from receiving their share of the party budget. “ The latest opinion polls confirm that the Davutoglu and Babacan parties together can get more than 2% of the vote in the next elections, neither of which can benefit from public funding. In addition to these two parties, Erdogan’s ruling party is also targeting the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, as government and opposition media reported. Although the pro-Kurdish party exceeds the parliamentary threshold of 10%, which gives it the right to form a parliamentary bloc and grant it the right to state funding, the changes proposed by the ruling party also include the reduction the financing of parties to which “terrorism” is accused. Local courts can sue to demand cuts in funding for parties that have confirmed links to “terrorist” organizations. This emerges from the leaks which Parliament will discuss later following consultations that Erdogan will hold with his only ally in Turkey, Dolat Bahceli, who heads the right-wing “National Movement” party. According to information from Al-Arabiya.net, it is likely that the Davutoglu and Babacan parties will have to rely on the support of some loyal businessmen to finance their election campaigns when the amendments to the party law come into force before the president and parliament. elections for the center Scheduled for 2023. As for the “HDP”, its co-chair Parwin Boldan announced earlier this month that his party would appear under a new name if it were classified as a “terrorist” group, something in Turkey, where a pro-Kurdish party is frequently. present. , occurs frequently The ban is followed by another party with the same objectives. Turkey’s finance ministry funds parties that have formed representative blocs in parliament, and these funds are typically used to organize their election campaigns. The government does not refuse to fund parties twice if the country has early elections. In 2015, Ankara twice granted funding to four parties represented in parliament after holding early elections after months of elections held on time.

