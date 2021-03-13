The personality cults of Trump, Modi and Imran Khan





One of the great advantages of democracy is that it resists personality cults. The two are so incompatible that when the cult of personality grows democracy recedes, and vice versa. Sustainable democratic processes sometimes produce very popular leaders, but rarely those who are followed by a sect.

A very popular Democratic leader was President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the United States, who won four consecutive elections (1932, 1936, 1940 and 1944). He died in office in 1945, after which Congress in 1947 introduced the 22nd Constitutional Amendment limiting a president to two terms.

Despite what their objects claim, personality cults are never spontaneous. They are always carefully cultivated, usually but not necessarily with state patronage. When the state apparatus is used to promote the cult of a leader, the results are catastrophic. The worst example in recent history is the cult surrounding the Kim family in North Korea. There are, of course, other minor cults now making the rounds: Belarus, Hungary, Russia, Turkey, China, Brazil, the Philippines, etc.

In recent history, millions have become sacrificial lambs to feed the extreme cults of Adolf Hitler (Germany), Joseph Stalin (Soviet Union), Mao Zedong (China), Pol Pot (Cambodia), Saddam Hussain (Iraq) and Hafez Al Assad (Syria), to name a few.

Pakistanis have witnessed the rise and fall of a political leader whose worship is limited to a small regional ethnic minority. Exploiting genuine grievances from the Urdu youth of Karachi and Hyderabad, Altaf Hussain used demagoguery and oratory to build a following cult: he was Quaid, Pir and Aqa.

If the problems that Trump represents are not taken seriously, there is imminent danger to the United States, as it has enormous success among ordinary Americans and cult status for many, who are armed and spoil for one. fight to the end.

Like all cults, his ended in a disastrous way. Just like the cult of Velupillai Prabhakaran in Sri Lanka. Altaf Hussain and Prabhakaran had united their respective Mohajir and Tamil communities and instilled in them a sense of pride and power. But the seemingly powerful edifice they had built collapsed due to the excessive centralization, stubbornness and cunning that come with personality worship and hero worship.

Pakistan is now plagued by the cult of Imran Khan, which began to take shape a few years before he became prime minister. His choice of the epithet Kaptaan not only recalled his success as a cricket captain, but also heralded him as a potential captain of the stateship. Using colors, banners and songs, harnessing youth and technology, viciously attacking opponents and making deceptive promises, he presented himself as a larger than life figure, the messiah who would rid the land of all evil. Fortunately, in Pakistan’s quasi-democratic hybrid system, he has not been able to harness all the instruments and organs of the state to further his cult.

Across the Indian border, the cult of Narendra Modi has grown alarmingly. Much more devious, divisive and destructive than our Kaptaan, aided by very powerful symbols (such as Hindutva), a much stronger team and a much larger support base, Modi overwhelmed India with strong and resilient constitutional guarantees and a system of checks and balances.

Modi prefers many epithets for himself, but two are worth mentioning. Chowkidar was fleeting, to stoke anti-Pakistani (and, by implication, anti-Muslim) sentiments for electoral gains by highlighting his defense of India’s territorial and ideological borders. NaMo is more durable, being rhythmic, personalized and resembling a brand name. But I doubt that Modi will be able to fully subdue India’s constitution, institutions, civil society and its pluralist and secular tradition to impose his divisive and authoritarian diktat for too long.

But while NaMo is currently calling all the blows in India, in Pakistan Kaptaan has to face a colossus, called The Establishment or State Institution, which reigns supreme. He does not tolerate any cult other than his own, even though he now faces unprecedented challenges.

Then there’s Donald Trump, the lying, cheating, and bullying real estate mogul who surprised everyone, including himself, by winning the US presidential election in 2016. Starting with the election campaign and going on Gaining momentum with the presidential debates, it began to cultivate a cult. follow up with carefully chosen words, slogans and gestures, as well as plans, promises and goals. At the center of it all was MAGA, its promise to make America great again.

There was explicit mention of the south wall to prevent messy immigrants and a tariff wall to maintain jobs. But implicitly and between the lines, there was xenophobia, hatred for Muslims, aversion to blacks and Hispanics, and the promotion of a white supremacist agenda that dates back to the time. when blacks stayed in their place and non-white immigrants remained discreet. Although America’s democratic system and tradition has won the day, it remains a hidden danger.

Of the three personality cults mentioned above, I think Trumps is the most powerful for two reasons: First, he kept some of his promises, such as jobs, and many of the issues he raised were real. He boldly confronted China, which is known to take unfair advantage of lax US rules, he called on Europe and Japan to pay far less than their fair share of the costs of defense alliances and the United Nations, and he highlighted the economic, social and demographic aspects. consequences of an unregulated influx of immigrants.

If the problems that Trump represents are not taken seriously, there is imminent danger to the United States, as it has enormous success among ordinary Americans and cult status for many, who are armed and spoil for one. fight to the end.

Modi, to the disappointment of many of his supporters, has so far failed to deliver on any of the promises that really matter. The economy is in disarray, largely due to its own reckless policies, China has inflicted a humiliating defeat on Aksai Chin in response to his bluster, Pakistan has not been intimidated, Muslims, Sikhs and Dalits are insane and the whole country is in turmoil. . But Modi has stoked so many Hindus into such a frenzy that it will be impossible to restore the place of Indian Muslims as equal citizens of the country again.

India will henceforth be an Israeli-style democracy, whose non-Jewish Arab citizens, 20% of the population, have constitutional guarantees, but live as second-class citizens. Like Israel, which is Jewish and democratic, India will be Hindu and democratic at best, perhaps more democratic than any majority Muslim country, where non-Muslim minorities are second-class citizens without exception.

While Trump and Modi will leave their mark in the history of their respective countries, Imran Khan will be a mere footnote in the history of Pakistan, notable for the incompetent and awkward leadership he has exercised, in stark contrast to the hype and Pakistan’s promise. cult of the personality that he cultivated and generated.

The writer is a former academic with a doctorate in modern history. He can be contacted on [email protected]

