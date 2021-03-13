Critics call Senator Ron Johnson’s insurgent comments racist





MILWAUKEE (AP) Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is called racist in an interview in which the white Republican said he was not worried about predominantly white supporters of President Donald Trump during the deadly insurgency on Capitol Hill, but that he might have been had they been Black Lives Matter protesters.

In an interview Thursday with unionized radio host Joe Pagliarulo, Johnson said of those who stormed the Capitol on January 6 to try to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Bidens’ election victory: I knew these were people who love this country, who really respect the law law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn’t concerned.

Now if the tables had been turned, and Joe, it would get me in trouble if the tables had been turned and President Trump had won the election and tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa, I would have maybe been a little worried, Johnson said. , referring to far-left protesters known as anti-fascists who resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists at protests and other events.

Five people died in the assault on the Capitol, including a policeman, and 140 policemen were injured. The insurgency also caused considerable damage and led to the call of National Guard troops to restore order. More than 300 Trump supporters have been accused of storming the building, including members of far-right extremist groups.

Johnsons’ comments sparked outrage among Democrats in Wisconsin, including State Senator LaTonya Johnson of Milwaukee.

To him to say something as racist as that is ridiculous, said the state senator, who is black. It’s a totally racist comment and the insult to injury is that he doesn’t mind saying it in the position he occupies because, for some reason, it’s just seen as a behavior acceptable to people who live and are elected officials in this state.

Ron Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he made the comment because numerous protests last summer against George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis turned violent and caused widespread property damage. The unrest in the days following the deaths of the handcuffed black men on May 25 while in custody caused extensive damage to cities across the country, estimated at $ 500 million in Minneapolis-St. Paul region alone.

That’s why I would have been more worried, Johnson said in a statement.

Democrats seeking the two-term senatorial seat next year were quick to call him.

Ron Johnson is a racist and is unfit to serve the people of Wisconsin. There is no missing context here. He knew what he was saying, he knew he shouldn’t be saying it, but that’s who he is, said Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry.

Tom Nelson, the Outagamy County executive who is also seeking the Democratic nomination, said Johnson hit a despicable new low with his comments.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos