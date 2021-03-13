Eye on Bengal vote, PM Modi to visit Matua Mandir in Bangladesh | West Bengal election news





KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit Matua Temple in Orakandi, Bangladesh on March 27, the second day of his two-day trip to the neighboring country.

During his visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Modi will attend the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the independence of Bangladesh, the centenary of the birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the 50th anniversary of the relations between the two nations.

Matua face and BJP Bongaon MP Shantanu Thakur will be in Orakandi during Modis’ trip, the first such visit by an Indian prime minister.

Orakandi is the cradle of Matua gurus Harichand Thakur and Guruchand Thakur and the cradle of Matua Mahasangha which largely includes the Namasudras.

We will have a huge gathering of Matua members. The prime minister will offer prayers at the temple, Thakur said. After Rajbanshis in North Bengal, Matua is a Hindu religious sect that determined the fate of candidates for at least seven seats in North 24 Parganas and Nadia.

Most of the seats where the Matuas exert considerable influence will go to the ballot boxes in the fifth phase (April 17) and the seventh phase (April 26). Since independence, the Matuas have migrated from Orakandi to this part of Bengal, in particular to Thakurnagar north of 24 Parganas.

This continued even after the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971. PR Thakur, descendant of Harichand-Guruchand, was Minister of Congress in 1962 while his widow Binapani Devi sided with Mamata Banerjee. Matuas turned heavily to the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll after Modi promised them the citizenship they had been asking for since 2003.

Mamata also gave them bonuses. Much of Matuas is still watching the implementation of the AAC which was put on hold after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Center is committed to implementing the CAA, but only after the end of the vaccination process.

