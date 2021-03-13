Many GOPs hope Trump loses in court, leaves, ex-administration member Miles Taylor says





Miles Taylor, former chief of staff in the Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security, said on Saturday that many GOP members are hopeful that Donald Trump loses in future court battles and quits the party.

Speaking on MSNBC, Taylor said he would not be surprised if Trump faces criminal charges in 2021, amid an ongoing criminal investigation in New York and Georgia.

“My prediction for this year will be that the Donald Trump who likes to win, win, win, is about to lose, lose, lose,” said the former administration official.

“He’s losing in the public opinion court and he’s about to lose, I would say, in the people’s court if charges are brought against him. A lot of Republicans are actually hoping that will happen so that they can move on from Donald Trump. “

Taylor’s statements come as Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance conducts a wide-ranging criminal investigation to examine covert payments allegedly made to women linked to Trump and whether his company has manipulated the value of assets for loans and debts. tax gains.

On February 25, Vance’s investigation escalated after the district attorney was able to obtain Trump’s tax records. The Supreme Court had previously allowed the former president’s request to block subpoenas for his tax returns on two occasions.

Along with Vance’s investigation, New York Attorney General Letitia James is also leading a civilian investigation into the Trump organization, focusing on tax deductions and write-offs.

Former Trump administration official Miles Taylor has said he hopes the former president will lose in future court battles and quit the GOP. Here, people are protesting against Trump amid ongoing investigations at Trump Tower on March 8, 2021 in New York City. John Smith / Getty Images

The former president is also facing a criminal investigation in Georgia for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results by pressuring officials to find evidence of electoral fraud.

Taylor, a vehement critic of the former president who wrote an explosive New York Times essay in 2018 detailing internal “resistance” within his administration, added on Saturday that he believed Trump had committed many crimes.

“If you watch Donald Trump and his career long enough, you won’t see him just breaking the law, you will see him set the law on fire,” Taylor said.

“He’s a man who has an almost clinical addiction to evil, whether it’s cheating at his golf game or cheating on the government … would it be surprising if he tried to cheat on his statements? of income? ” he added.

Since leaving the White House on January 20, the former president has resided at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach and has maintained a significant presence within the GOP.

In a fiery speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last month, Trump hinted at the possibility of a presidential election in 2024 after falsely claiming President Joe Biden lost the 2020 election. .

“In fact, you know they just lost the White House, I might even decide to beat them a third time,” Trump said at the time.

Newsweek reached out to Trump for further comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

