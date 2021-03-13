Miracle and Juliet ready to complete hat tricks





Miracle, who is in catchy form, is expected to score a hat-trick in the Poonawalla Breeders Multi-Million (PBMM) (Gr.1), while Juliette, who has won well in her last two starts, maintains her winning form and is also ready for a hat-trick in the Darashaw Indian St. Leger (Gr.1), the two stellar attractions of the season which will take place here on Sunday March 14th.

The rails will be placed 3 meters wide from 1200 m to the winning post. An amount of 50,000 will be added to the Win Pool for all races of the day.

1. TROPHY OF THE JOCKEY CLUB OF HONG KONG (Div. II) (1000 m), Cl. V, graded from 4 to 30, 13:30: 1. Perfecto perfect (7) Neeraj 59.5, 2. Super Girl (4 ) TS Jodha 59, 3. Daring Eagle (1) Nazil 57,5, 4. Dawnstar (6) S. Kamble 56.5, 5. Little More (2) Kaviraj 56.5, 6. Isinit (9) Nadeem 56, 7. Suited Aces (3) A. Prakash 55.5, 8. Gray Falcon (8) Aniket 55 and 9. Dowsabel (5) Marchand 54.5.

1. SUPER GIRL, 2. PERFECT PERFECT, 3. DOWSABEL

2. GOLD TROPHY KUMAR R DALAL (1,600 m), cl. I, noted 80 and over, 2.00: 1. Bronx (4) Chouhan 61, 2. Lightning Bolt (2) Trevor 57, 3. Find (5) Neeraj 54.5, 4. Magistero (3) Bhawani 53 and 5. Truly Epic (1) CS Jodha 51.5.

1. LIGHTNING BOLT, 2. FIND

3. TROPHY OF THE JOCKEY CLUB OF HONG KONG (Div. I) (1000 m), Cl. V, scored from 4 to 30, 2.30: 1. Count the victories (7) Raghuveer 59.5, 2. Noble King (3) Trevor 59.5, 3. Waverunner (6) Ayyar 59.5, 4. Big Magic (1) Akshay 59, 5 Desert Fire (2) J. Chinoy 59, 6. Flower Power (9) Kaviraj 57.5 , 7. Kardashian (4) Merchant 56.5, 8. Divija (8) CS Jodha 53 and 9. Theas Pet (5) Nazil 50.

1. NOBLE KING, 2. FIRE OF THE DESERT, 3. DIVIJA

4. ISN’T IT A SPECIAL PLATE (2000 m), cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 3.00: 1. Brazos (6) Parmar 59.5, 2. Chutzpah (11) Neeraj 59.5, 3. Mandeville (7) Chouhan 59.5, 4. Multistarrer (10) Sandesh 59, 5. Melisandre (8) CS Jodha 58, 6. Dalasan (5) S. Nayak 57.5, 7. Memorable moments (2) Dashrath 57.5, 8. Silver Storm (9) A. Imran Khan 57 , 5, 9. Aadhya (1) Zeeshan 57, 10. Mythical Power (4) Kaviraj 55 and 11. Walk The Talk (3) Nazil 53.

1. MANDEVILLE, 2. MELISANDRE, 3. ARMS

5. GOLDEN TROPHY FLORRIE & FREDDY SOPHER (1000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 3.30: 1. Highland Lass (1) Kaviraj 59.5, 2. Aegon (2) Trevor 58, 3. Exotic Queen ( 9) Dashrath 55, 4. Joaquin () () 54.5, 5. Menilly (3) Sandesh 54.5, 6. Memorable Memories (5) Neeraj 53.5, 7. Belenus (7) Ayyar 53, 8. Ms Boss (4) TS Jodha 52.5 and 9. Slam Dunk (8) S. Amit 49.5.

1. MENILLY, 2. MEMORABLE MEMORIES, 3. AEGON

6. INTERVALVE TROPHY POONAWALLA LTD (1,200 m), (Terms) Maiden, 3 years old only, 4 h 00: 1. Above the law (13) V. Jodha 56, 2. Alastair (8) Chouhan 56, 3. Constant variable (2) Nirmal 56, 4. Excellent Star (14) TS Jodha 56, 5. Multiencyrpted (3) Parmar 56, 6. Raffaello (1) Akshay Kumar 56, 7. Scottish Scholar (10) Merchant 56, 8. Sky Storm (6) Dashrath 56, 9. Sonic Dash (4) CS Jodha 56, 10. The Mentalist (5) Ajinkya 56, 11. Whistle Blower (9) Nazil 56, 12. Camille (7) J. Chinoy 54.5, 13. Petronia (11) Zervan 54.5 and 14. River Song (12) Trevor 54.5.

1. PETRONIA, 2. RIVER SONG, 3. ALASTAIR

7. POONAWALLA BREEDERS MULTI-MILLION (Gr. 1) (1400m), (Term) Maiden, 3 years old only, 4.45: 1. Ascoval (4) Trevor 56, 2. Infinite N Beyond (6) Sandesh 56, 3. Knight In Hooves (7) Suraj Narredu 56, 4. Sentinel (10) Bhawani 56, 5. Spinoza (9) Akshay Kumar 56, 6. Succession (1) TS Jodha 56, 7. Supreme Runner (11) A. Imran Khan 56, 8. The Awakening (2) CS Jodha 56, 9. Allamanda (13) Neeraj 54.5, 10. Dragoness (3) Srinath 54.5, 11. Miracle (5) Chouhan 54.5, 12. Queen O War (8) Parmar 54 , 5 and 13. Scruples (12) Zervan 54.5.

1. MIRACLE, 2. SPINOZA, 3. ASCOVAL

8. DARASHAW INDIAN ST. LEGER (Gr. 1) (2,800m), (Termes) Maiden, 5 years old only, 5:30 am: 1. Daddys Pride (4) TS Jodha 57, 2. Sir Supremo (3) Akshay Kumar 57, 3. Wizard Of Stocks (5) Neeraj 57, 4. Anjeze (1) Trevor 55.5, 5. Juliette (6) Sandesh 55.5 and 6. Parisian (2) Chouhan 55.5.

1. JULIETTE, 2. PARISIENNE

9. DR GOOLAM E VAHANVATI TROPHY (1,400 m), cl. IV, ages 5 and up, rated 20 to 46, 6.00: 1. Dreams (6) Trevor 61.5, 2. Divine Hunt (9) Akshay Kumar 60, 3. Mereneith (Late Antarctic) (8) Shubham 58 , 5, 4. Mighty Warrior (2) Bhawani 58, 5. Classicus (1) TS Jodha 57, 6. White River (4) CS Jodha 56.5, 7. Black Cherry (11) J. Chinoy 55.5, 8. Auroden ( 3) Zeeshan 55, 9. Miss Scarlett (10) Sandesh 54, 10. Scotland (5) Raghuveer 51.5 and 11. Genau (7) Peter 49.5.

1. DREAMS, 2. DIVINE HUNTING, 3. BLACK CHERRY

Best days: PETRONIA

Jackpot: (i) 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; (ii) 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 and 4; (ii) 6, 7 and 8; (iii) 7, 8 and 9.

Tanala: All races.

Super jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9.

