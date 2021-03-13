Boris Johnson to ‘level’ rural bus services with $ 2.5 billion national bus strategy

Loss-making rural bus services are set to be rescued from the ax as part of a $ 2.5 billion investment in the country’s bus services, The Telegraph can reveal.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, will unveil plans for a new national bus strategy during a visit to the East Midlands on Monday.

Much of the money will be funneled to areas in the north of England as part of Mr Johnsons’ commitment to his leveling program, and will be seen as an encroachment on an issue which has primarily been championed by the Labor Party.

Mr Johnson will announce a future diesel bus ban and funding for councils to build new bus lanes and reconfigure road layouts to prioritize them, industry sources say.

Mr Johnson wants a strategy to tackle fears his climate change commitments are threatened by a post-pandemic car-driven recovery. The move, however, is likely to face a reaction from motorists in the car, who face longer queues and detours.

Rural areas are set to receive a boost with Mr Johnson announcing a consultation on allocating more money for rural services.

In a move that will be popular in so-called Red Wall constituencies and in those living in rural areas without access to a car, the government will invite to see how to change the subsidy of bus service operators, a subsidy to bus operators. bus for the race. be deficit services.

The PM is expected to make plans for a large city to convert all of its bus fleet to run on electricity. It is understood Mr Johnson wants other cities across the country to convert their fleets to run on electricity.

Source number 10 said: The Prime Minister made huge investments when he was mayor of London. He wants to expand these essential transport links to other parts of the country. He leveled up on the buses.

The number of bus trips across the UK has almost halved since 1970 – from 8.6 billion to 4.5 billion per year until March 2020, according to the Department for Transport.

An increase in bus trips over the same period masks a sharp drop outside the capital. Last year, more than half, around 51%, of all bus trips in England took place in the capital.

The coronavirus pandemic has thwarted government plans to increase the use of public transport as a way to meet its 2050 commitment to net zero carbon.

Official figures show that transport accounts for 34% of UK carbon dioxide emissions. The “vast majority” comes from road transport such as cars, the government said last year.

Figures released last October, after a summer when restrictions were relaxed, revealed that bus use outside London had fallen to just 45% of pre-pandemic levels, compared to car use. , which was 83%.

Meanwhile, a study released last month found that one in seven rail commuters will stick to the car after the pandemic.

Bus and rail operators remain angered behind closed doors over Mr Johnson’s reluctance to declare public transport safe to use. Bosses believe the government’s advice from a year ago not to use public transit continues to resonate with the public.

The national bus strategy will also establish a plan for bus travel as the country emerges from the pandemic.

This could include giving mayors of regional cities the power to impose London-style bus networks. Traders fear this will lead to tighter regulation and lower profits.