Erdogan vows to limit spending as part of Turkey’s economic reset





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to contain public spending and bring the inflation rate below 10% as part of efforts to restore credibility with investors after years of economic turmoil. The government is prioritizing efforts “to achieve single digit inflation” and will create a price stability committee, Erdogan said on Friday, in what was reported as a major political speech. The plans include indexing public sector prices and tax hikes to the government’s inflation targets and increasing the issuance of pound-denominated bonds. Turkey will also abolish extra-budgetary spending, reform the public tendering process and reduce the budget deficit to 3.5% of gross domestic product from a previous target of 4.3%, he said. . “The public finance reforms that we will implement during this period will positively distinguish us from many other countries. We are determined to write another achievement, ”Erdogan said. In recent months, Erdogan has vowed a return to free market principles after replacing his economics team late last year. His son-in-law Berat Albayrak resigned as finance minister after complying with Erdogan’s demands to keep interest rates low to fuel economic growth, a move that devalued the lira and sparked an exodus of foreign capital. Low interest rates helped Turkey’s $ 730 billion economy grow last year during the coronavirus pandemic. But inflation has remained in double digits for much of the past three years and unemployment remains above 12 percent. New finance minister Lutfi Elvan and central bank governor Naci Agbal have vowed to keep monetary policy tight to support the lira and curb inflation which accelerated to 15.6% last month . Agbal raised interest rates 675 basis points to 17% in November and December, helping the Turkish lira recover, even as a stronger dollar and rising US Treasury yields halted the rally in prices. Turkish assets. Erdogan’s promise in the speech to tighten public finances and reduce inflation “was welcome, but there was nothing else that was significant and concrete in terms of major reform initiatives,” he said. said a London-based investor who was not authorized to be cited by name. What was most remarkable was what Erdogan did not say – he did not reiterate his unconventional theory that high interest rates cause inflation, nor his recent defense of managing money. the economy by Albayrak, the investor said. The real test, he said, will come at the central bank’s monetary policy meeting next week, as expectations rise, it will raise rates. “This will be seen as a validation of Erdogan’s willingness to support the central bank governor, part of a greater reorientation of the political framework in Turkey and a much stronger message than this speech,” he said. he declares. Erdogan’s recent pivot also included a commitment to reform the justice system to improve human rights, as well as diplomatic outreach to allies and rivals. Relations are strained with Turkey’s western partners and in his own region as Erdogan pursues a more assertive foreign policy. In the latest sign that Ankara wants to redress those divisions, Erdogan said separately on Friday that his government had restored diplomatic contacts with Egypt “to just below the highest level,” seven years after Cairo expelled Egypt. Turkish Ambassador following the overthrow of the late President, Mohamed Morsi, an ally of Erdogan. Turkey is at odds with Egypt, as well as Greece, Israel and Cyprus, on the maritime borders of the eastern Mediterranean, as the countries seek to exploit hydrocarbons under the seabed. The EU threatened to impose sanctions on Ankara for sending warships to disputed waters last year, prompting Turkey to adopt a more conciliatory tone in recent months.

