Russian-Chinese pact to explore the moon highlights the remoteness of Muscows from the United States

Photo taken by the Yutu-2 rover (Jade Rabbit-2) on Jan. 11, 2019 shows the Chang’e-4 probe lander. China announced Friday that the Chang’e-4 mission, which achieved the first-ever soft landing on the other side of the moon, was a complete success. Xinhua News Agency | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

Call it lunar politics. This week, Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, sign an agreement with the Chinese National Space Administration, to establish an international scientific lunar station “with open access to all interested nations and international partners.” It was the most dramatic sign yet that Moscow is considering its space future with China, not the United States, further underscoring its growing strategic alignment with Beijing. It follows a quarter of a century of US-Russian space cooperation, launched by those who dreamed of post-Cold War reconciliation between Moscow and Washington. The highlight was the construction and operation of the International space station. This week’s deal also marked an apparent rebuke of NASA’s invitation to Russia to join the Artemis project, named after Apollo’s twin sister, who aims to put the first woman and next man on the moon by 2024. Along with international partners, Artemis would also explore the lunar surface deeper than ever, using advanced technologies. “They do not see their program as international, but similar to that of NATO”, sneered Dmitry Rogozin. last year, the Managing Director of Roscosmos, who made a lot of sneers before in Brussels as the former Russian Ambassador to NATO. “We are not interested in participating in such a project.” Rather than dwell on what this all means for the future of space, it may be more important for the Biden administration to reflect on how this latest news should be factored into its approach. emergence of Putin’s Russia. President Biden has no illusions about Putin, showing that he will commit when he concludes it’s in the best interests of the United States and punishes if necessary. His first foreign policy victory was a deal with Putin to extend the new strategic arms limitation negotiations President Trump had abandoned.

St. Petersburg, Russia – June 6, 2019: Chinese persident Xi Jinping (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a ceremony at St. Petersburg University in which Xi Jinping received an honorary doctorate from the University of Saint Petersburg. Alexei Nikolsky | TASS | Getty Images

That said, Biden also imposed new sanctions on Russia, in concert with the European Union, following the poisoning and then imprisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. It remains to be seen how the Biden administration will act on new or existing US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the most active issue currently at stake that divides European and even German politics. Whichever path Biden chooses, it would be wise not to compound the mistakes of previous administrations due to misperceptions about Russia’s decline or too singular an emphasis on Beijing. “Putin does not wield the same power as his Soviet predecessors in the 1970s or that Chinese President Xi Jinping wields today,” written Michael McFaul, President Obama’s US Ambassador to Moscow for Foreign Affairs. “But neither is Russia the weak and dilapidated state it was in the 1990s. Despite negative demographic trends and the retreat of market reforms, it has reappeared, despite negative demographic trends and the retreat from market reforms, as one of the most powerful countries in the world with much more could than most Americans appreciate. McFaul notes that Russia has modernized its nuclear weapons, unlike the United States, and has significantly improved its conventional military. Russia has the 11e-the largest economy in the world, with a GDP per capita higher than that of China. “Putin has also made major investments in space weapons, intelligence and cyber capabilities, which the United States has learned the hard way,” McFaul wrote, referring to the major cyber attack that came to light earlier this year after have entered several regions of the United States. government and thousands of other organizations. At the same time, Putin is showing less restraint in the way he aggressively fights national opponents, challenges Western powers and appears willing to take risks to achieve a dual motive: to restore Russia’s position and influence. and reduce that of the United States. Henry Foy, Financial Times Moscow bureau chief, presents a compelling story this weekend on today’s Russia under the headline “.The third brutal act of Vladimir Putin.“ Foy writes: “After 20 years during which the Putin regime was supported first by economic prosperity and then by pugnacious patriotism, his government has now shifted to repression as a central tool for maintaining power.”