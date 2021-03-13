Politics
Plunged into the abyss, the transport industry requests the intervention of PM Modis
Bombay: The pandemic has left the transport sector plunged into the abyss and its national transport body has therefore called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene. The crux of the matter is the repayment of hundreds of crore in loans that private bus operators owe banks and other financial institutions. Now, in the coming week, a high-level meeting will be held to address this issue and save the businesses of private bus and car operators. This comes at a time when on March 11 the government granted relief in the payment of interstate taxes.
As a first step, banks and financial institutions ask them to start repaying in order to achieve their objectives for this year which is coming to an end. There are 15 lakh buses and 11 lakh tourist taxis which are part of the Confederation of Bus and Car Operators of India (BOCI). According to some sources, around 10 lakh buses and 5 lakh tourist taxis owe monthly vehicle loans of Rs 50,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively to these financial institutions.
The banks are asking us to repay as much as possible by March 31. But the point is, companies haven’t really recovered. Also, with Covid-19 making ugly heads again, we actually don’t know how to generate income. Of the total, more than 70% of bus operators are struggling to restart their businesses, a BOCI member said.
Cooperative banks have not given any financial assistance except moratorium, nor have provided emergency credit line guarantee system (the government declared this in November 2020). We ask the RBI to give the appropriate instructions to the cooperative banks to come forward and help the bus operators by granting them benefits under the ECLGS, the PMO letter pointed out.
Bus operators also want to restructure the repayment term up to 3 years depending on the lifespan of the vehicles. The 3% late payment fee will be waived until March 2022 or the percentage will be reduced.
Business owners intend to repay loans on time, but have been helpless due to the worst cash flow crisis ever for reasons explained, another point mentioned.
Meanwhile, the revised interstate taxes that buses have to pay to travel to other states have been revised to Rs 25,000 to Rs 3 lakh for AC buses with seats less than 9 or more than 23 seats. And the same for non-air conditioned buses, it will be Rs 15,000 to 2 lakh for the same seats. As of now, we pay monthly taxes to state governments, but it is now possible to travel uninterrupted with an annual payment, a bus operator said.
