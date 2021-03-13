Pakistani Senate Elections: Imran Khan and the Armies PDM Dilemma





While the elections may be over and the PDM may have won this battle, the war continues to be waged.

The votes have arrived and Prime Minister Imran Khan still enjoys the support of the nation, or maybe he doesn’t, maybe he never has. Either way, it doesn’t matter, he’s still king and the army is still kingmaker.

Pakistani Senate elections ended last week with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party winning 25 out of 100 seats in the upper house of parliament. Although the PTI won eighteen new seats, the defeat of PTI leader and incumbent finance minister Hafiz Shaikh from the siege of Islamabad came as a shock, sending the nation into a free fall wondering if Khan had his party’s backing or not, given that there must have been an inter-party vote for Shaikh to lose. Before the opposition parties, now united under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), could come together and announce their next step, Khan called for a confidence motion vote in the Senate, to reflect the support that he had. On March 6, Khan won the vote of confidence, which he said meant dispelling any doubts about his supremacy.

Elections to the Senate are held every three years, where half of the legislators are elected at once, for a period of six years. Although horse-bargaining allegations and controversial statements are an integral part of every election, this year’s vote was particularly controversial given how outspoken and seemingly united opposition parties have been on the PTI government and the military intelligence establishment. The PDM, which includes ten major opposition parties including Sharifs PMLN, Zardari-Bhuttos PPP and Maulana Fazlur Rehmans Jamiat Ulema Isma (JUI) has, since the end of last year, organized regular rallies and marches of protest across the country against Imran Khan and his election as Prime Minister. Their ko izzat do (respect the vote) voting rallying cry is directed against the military establishment and the fraudulent election they orchestrated that supported Khan in 2018.

The coalition group, while surprisingly speaking out against military interference in politics, called on army chief Qamar Bajwa and the government Imran Khan for his appalling handling of the economy, inflation, treatment of minorities and loss of employment opportunities. Usually, denouncing the military is unthinkable, because anyone who does is immediately labeled anti-Islam, anti-Pakistan, or an Indian and Israeli agent. What’s unique about the PDM is that the group is led by the clerical killer Rehman, known for his strong Islamist credentials, which makes it all the more difficult to accuse him of being anti-state. . Motivated by his humiliating loss in the 2018 election, Rehman has consistently managed to get the PMLN and PPP on his side as he fights for political survival and relevance.

The loss of the PTI headquarters in Islamabad, although it does not affect the majority of parties, is a big problem for the same reason. This demonstrates that the PDM remains a strong threat, despite what the military says and wants the public to believe. When the results arrived and the PTI realized he had lost the siege of Islamabad, Khan shamelessly rushed to meet with Army Chief Qamar Bajwa and ISPR DG General Faiz. Hameed, removing any doubts (if there ever were any) as to who he was obeying. As the PDM struggled to get consensus on its next step, Khan made a quick rant on television, accusing the Election Commission of alleged foul play and announcing that he would seek a confidence vote in the Senate. His decision to call for a vote remains legally questionable, given that according to the constitution only the president of the country can invoke article 91 (7), which obliges the prime minister to obtain a vote of confidence. Nonetheless, the idea was to anticipate any vote of no confidence the opposition might request, adding even more pressure on the Khan government.

The elections also reinforce the opposition’s argument that the PTI is not the strong, united party it claims to be. While the vote between Gilani and Shaikh was tight, the defeat of the PTI leaders suggests that nine members of his party would have engaged in a cross-vote to win Gilani. As a former PPP member who ironically served under Gilani in 2010, Shaikh personally campaigned for Imran Khan for him, making his loss all the more bitter for the PTI leader, validating the idea that a vote against Shaikh is a direct vote against. the PTI.

While the elections may be over and the PDM may have won this battle, the war continues to be waged. In its attempt to level the playing field, the PDM demands transparency and accountability in politics, something about which the military junta has never been directly questioned. For now, however, it remains a marriage of convenience between parties that are usually throated, united only by their disdain for Imran Khan and the way he came to power in 2018. It remains to be seen how long and with how long. how effective the coalition can work together and whether it is strong enough to achieve tangible gains. As for Imran Khan, who knows how to ignore the obvious, the writing on the wall is as clear as the day when he and the army are no longer untouchable.

