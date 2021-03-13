Amien Rais reveals Jokowi’s screenplay to be elected for 3 periods





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Former political leader of the National Mandate Party (STOVE) Amien Rais, admitted to picking up political signals or scenarios that led the president Joko Widodore-elected for a maximum of three terms. According to him, political maneuvers are currently being carried out by the government to secure all state institutions, starting with the DPR, MPR, DPD and other state institutions. This maneuver, Amien said, translates into the government’s desire to erase the basic tenets of the state contained in Pancasila. However, he added, the will of the government was also supported by a great political and financial power.

“What is most important, the most dangerous, is that there are some really extraordinary political and financial efforts, scenarios and safeguards,” he said via his personal YouTube account on Saturday (13 / 3) evening. Amien considers that his suspicions are gradually manifesting themselves through a number of political maneuvers. With this political maneuver, the government said it would take the first step by asking the MPR to hold an extraordinary session. The trial will propose the president to be re-elected for a third term. “Now there are certain types of public opinion that at first were vague, but now it is becoming clearer in which direction. Jokowi’s regime is in which direction,” Amien said. “Well, if that’s really what they want, then I think we can immediately say yes innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rojiun,” he added. The founder of the Ummat party and a member of the Six Laskar Murder Incident Guard (TP3) team said this scenario should not have happened. Because according to him, the power of the regime which cannot be criticized will destroy the democracy which leads to the destruction of the country. Therefore, Amien also questioned the attitude of all state institutions, including the DPR, MPR and other state institutions regarding the possibility of the president being re-elected in the third term. “I ask all members of DPR, MPR, DPD, other high ranking state institutions, are we going to leave it, tracing the current regime? Will this force entry of articles so that “They can be elected for the third time? That’s my I guess it might be wrong. Sorry,” he said. “So brothers and sisters, it’s now or never, that’s what I mean. Not today or next month, yes there is still time, how can we put pressure on Pak Jokowi”, at -he adds. (thr / eks)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









