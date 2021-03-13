PDM postpones Monday’s meeting by one day





ISLAMABAD:

The Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM) has postponed its March 15 meeting by one day to Tuesday March 16.

JUI-F Amir and PDM Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman contacted Alliance Secretary General Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday and informed him of the change in plans.

The option of mass resignations from the assemblies and the long March 26 march against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government would be discussed at the meeting, he told Abbasi, adding that this option would increase the chances of success of the government. the long walk.

The meeting will be hosted by PML-N and will be held at its secretariat on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Earlier today, the big three of the PDM made contact and promised to shed light on the defeat of the alliance’s co-candidate – Yousuf Raza Gilani – in the election for the post of president of the Senate.

Read more: PDM to challenge election of Senate Speaker to High Court: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chair Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman looked at the flip side of the senatorial elections during the phone conversation, sources told The Express Tribune.

The JUI-F emir discussed the opposition’s next long march on Islamabad to overthrow Prime Minister Imran’s government. The trio also agreed to approach relevant forums to challenge yesterday’s elections for the upper house of parliament.

Zardari assured the other two of strict action against the PPP senators if they were found involved in the deliberate waste of their votes.

According to sources familiar with the development, Sharif reiterated during the discussion that the establishment was behind the crisis and suggested checking the phone data of senators who received anonymous calls from unknown numbers and those who had met a government figure or his candidate.

PDM bigwigs have agreed to launch an investigation against opposition senators who have close ties to re-elected President Sadiq Sanjrani.

Also read: Rude wake-up call for PDM

The victory of the two government-backed candidates for the top positions in the Senate is seen as a major shock to the 11-party anti-government alliance, which stunned the government when it won the seat of the federal capital in the senatorial elections on 3 March.

The victory had forced Prime Minister Imran Khan to take a vote of confidence from the National Assembly; which he did and began his second political round halfway through the five-year constitutional term.

Pundits believe Friday’s loss to a clear majority in the House put the PDM on its feet and gave the government much-needed respite amid current political volatility.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]tmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos