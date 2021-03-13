Alabama GOP to give Trump framed resolution calling him one of the greatest presidents in history





The Alabama Republican Party will present former President Donald Trump on Saturday with a framed copy of a resolution, unanimously adopted by the party, which declares him “one of the greatest and most effective” presidents of the history of the United States.

“The resolution, basically, only talks about the greatness of Donald J. Trump, how he made America great again and I hope other states will do the same,” Perry Hooper Jr. , a former state representative and member of the states parties executive committee, told Fox News in an interview.

TRUMP MAKES A SURPRISE AT MAR-A-LAGO EVENT, ADVICE TO LARA SENATE BID

Hooper will present a framed copy of the resolution to Trump at a reception in Mar-a-Lago, Fla. On Saturday night.

Perry Hooper Jr. poses with former President Donald Trump at a previous event. (Perry Hooper Jr.)

The resolution, which was passed unanimously within the party, calls Trump “one of the greatest and most effective presidents in this Republic’s 245-year history” and lists his achievements in office.

“It’s just about recognizing him for all the great things he’s done for America to bring back American manufacturing, lower taxes, create the best economy ever, strengthen our military,” Hooper said. .

THE TRUMP-SCOTT MEETING HAS THE FORMER PRESIDENT’S FRICTION WITH MCCONNELL

He also cites Trumps managing the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, calling it “one of the most significant feats in medical history”, low employment rates and Supreme Court choices.

He also claims that Trump “has accomplished more in 48 months than Joe Biden in 48 years as a senator and vice president.”

TRUMP USES CPAC SPEECH TO START ON BORDER CRISIS, SAYS IT WILL NOT CREATE A NEW HOLIDAY

Hooper, who served as co-chair of the 2016 Trump campaigns in Alabama and served on the Trump campaign finance committee in 2020, said he would go one step further and say that Trump is the best president ever.

“He just did so many great things,” he said. “I was a kid when Reagan was elected and I thought no one would be on top of the great things Ronald Reagan did, but next comes Donald J. Trump and in my opinion he’s not just one great presidents, he’s the greatest president we’ve had in America. “

The resolution is the latest sign of strong support for Trump from the grassroots of the Conservative and Republican Party.

Trump comfortably won the Florida Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw poll last month on who attendees would vote for if they ran for the 2024 presidential primary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hooper said he was speaking not only for the party, but for many Americans who voted for the 45th president in 2020.

“We love him in Alabama, America loves him and he got 75 million votes for a reason and I’m basically speaking for 75 million people in America,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos