British Airways boss urges Boris Johnson to end ‘heartbreaking’ restrictions on overseas travel

Boris Johnson was asked last night by the British Airways boss to capitalize on the UK’s global vaccine rollout to end harrowing restrictions on overseas travel before a new summer holiday season rolls around be ruined.

BA Managing Director Sean Doyle called on Brits who have been vaccinated to be able to fly with those who have not had a bite but can show a negative test result.

He said: We know people want to travel, we know countries want to accept travelers and we believe that through testing, vaccination and technology, we can enable this in a transparent and frictionless manner and allowing the industry to get back on its feet.

Mr Doyle told the Mail on Sunday that progress on vaccination had left a lot of room for optimism that the British could fly as a result.

Spain, Cyprus and Greece hope to welcome back vaccinated Britons as early as May 1, while Turkey said they would be welcome even if they hadn’t had the shot.

I hear a lot of heartbreaking stories from people who haven’t been able to visit frail and elderly relatives abroad in the past 12 months.

Non-essential international travel is banned until May 17 as ministers are stuck in discussions over whether to allow overseas vacations to resume at this point.

But No10’s science advisers are concerned about the risks of letting Britons leave the country where infection levels have been brought under control to spend their vacations in countries plagued by mutant strains against which the vaccine may be less effective.

Sources from Whitehall said with the chaotic vaccine rollout in the EU, the UK was almost two months ahead of the block as the speed of its schedule made booking a vacation on the continent a 50-50 bet. For this reason, most cabinet ministers say privately that they are not planning any overseas travel this summer.

Instead, No10 will advertise the benefits of staying in the UK. Pilot projects will be set up next month to open sites such as football stadiums, nightclubs and theaters for people who may test negative.

Government sources say Mr Johnson will have his vaccine this week, while an increase in vaccine supplies will increase the number of second doses, although reports that all adults could be vaccinated by June have been understated. He came like:

A minute of silence and a vigil at the national gate will be part of a day of reflection on March 23 to mark the anniversary of the first lockdown;

Austria, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Latvia and Bulgaria demanded urgent talks with EU leaders over allegations of inequitable vaccine distribution;

Amid concern over low vaccine uptake among working-age adults at increased risk of serious Covid disease, the NHS has started sending two million reminder text messages to people with serious illnesses.

Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps is leading efforts to craft reciprocal travel arrangements with foreign countries before the summer.

He comes amid renewed government division over easing travel restrictions, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak at the forefront of concerns about the future of the aviation industry.

The global travel task force set up by Shapps and Health Secretary Matt Hancock will report by April 12, with recommendations on facilitating a return to international travel as soon as possible while managing the risk of imported cases and variants of concern. It will then be decided whether international travel can resume on May 17.

He said there was a huge pent-up demand for travel after an incredibly difficult 12 months for society, adding: Britain has developed a strong leadership position coming out of the other end of the pandemic and we want to ensure to take this leadership position. in the restoration of travel and the restoration of the economy.

BA will delay announcing its summer flight schedule until the Prime Minister outlines the government’s plans.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said: It is essential that the government provide a clear path for the resumption of international travel.

BA is set to launch document verification on its website so passengers can download vaccination certificates and test results when booking flights. It also supports the VeriFLY health passport app, which is tested on BA’s international flights, and plans to start testing on another Iata Travel Pass health passport app.

The government plans to upgrade the NHS app to allow people to use their phones to prove they have been vaccinated or recently tested negative.

Paul Meyer, CEO of the World Economic Forums Common Pass Project, a global travel certification program, said: Having led the way in immunization, the UK can now be the world leader in helping its citizens vaccinated to start traveling again.

A source from the Treasury said: We have supported a cautious approach to easing restrictions on overseas travel.