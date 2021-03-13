Are Iran and Turkey Taking an Iraq Collision Course?

Over the past few weeks, Iraq has become a major sticking point between Iran and Turkey. On February 27, Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi criticized Turkey’s military intervention in Iraq, calling on Ankara to withdraw its troops from Iraq. We do not accept at all, whether it is Turkey or any other country, to intervene militarily in Iraq or to advance or have a military presence in Iraq, Masjedi mentionned in an interview with the Kurdish media Rudaw. He further stressed that Iraq’s security must be ensured by the Iraqis. Turkey’s envoy to Iraq Fatih Yldz hit back on Twitter, saying that his Iranian counterpart would be the last person to lecture Turkey on respecting Iraq’s borders. As a result of the quarrel, Tehran and Ankara summoned their ambassadors to each other to formally express their grievances.

The diplomatic dispute arose amid an increased Turkish military presence in northern Iraq under the pretext of fighting Kurdish militants belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The group is a designated terrorist organization in Turkey and several other countries. February 10, Ankara led a military operation in the mountains of Gara, in the Iraqi province of Duhok, to free a number of Turkish hostages held by the PKK. After the failure of the operation and the death of thirteen hostages, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threat that Turkey would extend its anti-PKK campaign to Sinjar, a strategic region on Iraq’s border with Syria.

Following the Erdogan threat to invade Sinjar, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) of Iraq baked by Iran deployed thousands of soldiers in three brigades in Sinjar to counter what they perceive as Ankaras’ intention to occupy parts of their country. The move was widely seen by the Turks media like the PMF coming to the rescue of the PKK and an indication of Iran Support for Kurdish activists. As such, one could argue that the divergent approaches of Iran and Turkey towards Kurdish militants in Iraq are the main factor behind the recent tensions. However, such an argument would ignore the fact that as late as June 2020, Tehran and Ankara simultaneously launched airstrikes and artillery strikes against Kurdish insurgents in northern Iraq, triggering speculations that they coordinated their military movements in the Arab country. What has changed in less than a year that has sparked controversy between the two sides over the same issue?

Overall, the friction between Tehran and Ankara in Iraq is rooted in considerations of balance of power and their quest for greater influence. Over the past two years, Iranian leaders have felt their influence in Iraq waning and an anti-Iranian atmosphere dominating the Arab country. General public protests in Iraq at the end of 2019 against Iran’s role was the first major sign of this downward spiral and the assassination Iran’s force commander Quds, Major General Qassem Soleimani, has dealt Tehran’s influence the hardest blow.

To make matters even worse, in May 2020 Iranian-backed Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi was replaced by Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, a more independent Iraqi politician who is trying to maintain a balanced relationship with Iran and Iraq’s other neighbors, including Saudi Arabia and Turkey. By that time, Ankara had already reached a agreement with Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Erbil to purge the PKK in Sinjar. Iran’s exclusion from the trilateral agreement made it suspicious of Turkey’s plans for Iraq. Tehran is particularly concerned that Ankara may use its anti-Kurdish campaign to establish a long-term military presence in Sinjar, as it has previously done in the north of the country. Syria and the Iraqis Dohuk Province. Considering that Iraq and Syria are the main constituents of its strategic depthIran has a zero sum approach to these countries. This means that Tehran is fundamentally unwilling to share its perceived strategic sphere of influence with its rivals unless they can rely on rapidly changing power equations to establish themselves on the ground, such as the case of the American military presence in Iraq or the Turkish occupation of northern Syria. .

However, that is not the whole story. Turkey is also Iran’s main economic competitor in the Iraqi market. In 2019, Turkey exported $ 10.2 billion in goods to Iraq, slightly exceeding Iran’s exports of $ 9.6 billion during the same period. Turkish companies have also invested around $ 25 billion in nine hundred construction and infrastructure projects, including energy, water and petrochemical industries in various Iraqi cities. There are also more and more competition between Tehran and Ankara in the Iraqi electricity industry, once dominated by Iranian companies. In addition, Turkey views its geographic location at the junction of Eastern Europe and Western Asia as a unique geo-economic advantage, increasingly seeking to monopolize transit routes in neighboring areas. In this vein, by expanding its economic ties with Iraq, Turkey wants to block the potential energy transit from Iran to Europe via Iraq and Syria, to become the main hub for energy exports to the ‘Europe and open up a south corridor to Jordan and Saudi Arabia to transport Turkish and European goods to Arab markets in the Persian Gulf.

As such, although the two non-Arab regional powers have historically attempted to define their interests and areas of influence in the Arab world in such a way as to avoid direct frictions and rivalries, when it comes to Syria and the Iraq, their long term interests are fundamentally in conflict with each other. Meanwhile, following the rise of anti-Iranian sentiments in Iraq and the assassination of Soleimanis, Turkish leaders could have concluded that now is the time to roll back Iranian influence and restore what they perceive as the historical role of Turkey in Iraq. That said, Turkey does not appear to be seeking a confrontation with Iran in Iraq, but rather seeks to exploit the country’s current power vacuum to strengthen its strategic influence over its southern neighbors in the long term.

Despite Ankaras’ reluctance to confront Tehran in Iraq or above Iraq, the current trajectory carries the risk of an unwanted confrontation. If Syria is an example, relentless Iranian and Turkish approaches to their real or perceived areas of influence could easily lead to escalation, should one side decide to challenge the other interests. In February 2020, Iran and Turkey were on the verge of a confrontation in Idlib, after Iranian-backed militias were first deployed to the northwestern province of Syria to participate in the fight against Turkish-backed rebels. If a potential Turkish campaign in Sinjar results in a confrontation between Turkey and Iranian-backed PMF groups, it’s hard to assume that Iran will stand idly by and let the Turks move forward as they see fit. As such, although Tehran shares Ankaras’ concerns about the Kurdish insurgency in northern Iraq, its fears about the long-term implications of a prolonged Turkish military campaign have put both sides at odds over the situation in Sinjar.

Vali Golmohammadi, Ph.D., is Assistant Professor of International Relations at Tarbiat Modares University in Tehran and a former Visiting Fellow at Bilkent University in Ankara. He is also a senior fellow at the Center for Middle East Strategic Studies (CMESS). On Twitter: @VGolmohammadi

Hamidreza Azizi, Ph.D., is an Alexander von Humboldt Fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs in Berlin. He was Assistant Professor of Regional Studies at Shahid Beheshti University (2016-2020) and Guest Lecturer at the Department of Regional Studies at the University of Tehran (2016-2018). On Twitter: @HamidRezaAz

Image: Reuters.

