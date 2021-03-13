Utahs Burgess Owens Says Biden Steals Trump Credit For COVID Vaccine





He also says Bidens’ speech last week showed a weak president

(Screenshot via Grabien) Utah Republican Congressman Burgess Owens attacked President Joe Biden for stealing COVID vaccine credit from former President Donald Trump during an appearance on Newsmax.

| March 13, 2021 at 6:53 p.m.

Representative Burgess Owens said President Joe Bidens’ prime-time speech Thursday night showed a weak president afraid to speak to the public. He also attacked Biden for stealing credit for the development of the COVID vaccine from former President Donald Trump.

Bidens’ speech on Thursday was to mark the first anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic and to mark the passage of the $ 1.9 trillion economic stimulus package.

What you were seeing was a weak president and the presidents weakened the presentation, Owens told Newsmax host Sean Spicer.

Owens inexplicably confused the heightened security presence in Washington, DC, put in place in the wake of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by a crowd of Trump supporters, with fear of the Biden administration.

He is afraid to talk to us people. The fact that we have walls with barbed wire around the Capitol right now, and he doesn’t say anything about it.

The attack was part of an attempt by Trump and his supporters to overturn the 2020 election results. In the aftermath of the January 6 violence, Owens joined more than 140 other House Republicans in depriving millions of Americans out of their voting rights by voting to reject the Pennsylvania Electoral College results. Owens and Representative Chris Stewart were named in a report released by California Democrat Zoe Lofgren for their social media posts before and after the attempted insurgency that helped amplify the lie that the 2020 election was full of frauds.

Biden and the economic stimulus package, which Owens voted against, is viewed favorably by the American public, including Republicans. According to a recent Politico / Morning Consult poll, 75% of registered voters strongly or somewhat support the package. This includes 57% of Republicans. Biden also currently has a higher approval rating than Trump ever achieved during his presidency, with 52% of Americans saying they have a favorable impression of him.

Owens also criticized Biden for not acknowledging the success of Operation Trumps Warp Speed ​​which led to the development of the COVID vaccine.

They’re going to steal whatever they can. They steal our taxes. They steal credit wherever they can. That’s what they do, Owens said. Let’s not be surprised. He’s been here for 60 days and he takes credit for what happened for an entire year.

Last week, Trump issued a bizarre statement asking Americans to remember his efforts when they receive the vaccine.

