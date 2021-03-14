Modi lashed out at IAS agents three times in 3 weeks for slow pace of work, lacking ‘courage’

Text size:

A-

A +

How PM Modi called in IAS agents 3 times in 3 weeks for a slow pace of work, lacking in courage

Prime Minister Narendra Modis very publicly denigrated India’s civil service during his acceptance speech at Lok Sabha on February 10 was not the only time he berated civil servants. Last month saw at least three more cases, Shanker Arnimesh reports.

Found in the Sahara, a meteorite older than Earth itself

A meteorite named Erg Chech 002 (EC 002), after the Algerian site where it was discovered, is a rare artifact of a body of matter that probably formed when the solar system was 2 million years old. years, report Sandhya Ramesh.

Why a Bangladeshi plane that made an emergency landing in 2015 is still stranded in Raipur

A McDonnell Douglas MD 83 continues to occupy one of the eight parking spaces at Raipur Airport and has been charged a parking fee of Rs 1.25 crore, but no one from the company has arrived for the bring back, bring back Taran deol.

Robert Vadra is now an aam aadmi Khan market protester. With a Land Cruiser on standby

After becoming WhatsApp’s awesome uncle, Robert Vadra seems to be preparing for a new role, one that involves politics. However, his avatar on social networks is too vanilla. He is everywhere, but does not command any real influence, writes Shubhangi Misra.

Gurugram Inc will no longer expand to Haryana, eyeing hubs like Noida now

Haryana will lose with his plan to reserve 75 percent of private sector jobs for the local population. Companies fear that the state, from being competitive and attractive, will become an uncompetitive and unattractive state for doing business, writes Gurcharan Das.

Congress is the new voice-cutter in Indian politics

Congress has ironically become the party that gives the maximum benefit to the BJP to cut the legs of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, and contradicts Rahul Gandhi’s claim to ‘save the idea of ​​India’ ‘, writes Zainab Sinkander.

Modis India loves praise from all over the world, but angers Vishwaguru at the slightest criticism

The world recognizes India and its current leadership for its popularity and energy, but it also has expectations of a democratic India. When he complains he deserves a hearing, writes Shekhar gupta in this week National interest.

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram