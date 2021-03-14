The trick to challenging China in the post-Trump era

The White House Biden published its interim strategic direction on national security in early March 2021. The INSS guidelines lay the groundwork for President Joe Bidens’ foreign policy vision and his administration’s mission to reverse the past four years under the administration of former President Donald Trumps. In the guidance document, Biden declared that his predecessor brought the United States to an inflection point. He noted that the Biden administration must back down if it is to successfully advance American interests and uphold our universal values.

Indeed, the American republic has experienced a series of inflection points ranging from its founding to the Civil War which escalated more dangerously during the two world wars and at the end of the Cold War until now in the aftermath of the consecutive Trump presidency with its evangelical foreign policy and America first. trends in international business. Of Withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement to the alienation of friends and allies in the Americas around the world in the face of mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic, Biden is forced to spend a precious amount of his first hundred days collecting glass broken rather than relying on the success of a former president who might have had national interests and democratic values ​​as his priorities.

Significantly, one policy that remains largely intact and unlikely to deviate much from the Trump administration’s strategy is the Bidens China strategy. Undeniably, Trump’s White House and the US Congress mapped out a new foreign policy framework to guide the most important and vital bilateral relations with China during the time of President Xi Jinpings. In all of this, while there had been any doubts about the return of Bidens’ politics to China when Barack Obama was president, the INSS directives practically put that to rest. In addition, the advice strong points strengthening our enduring strengths in the United States from a position of strength in its economic and political foundations and the network of alliances and partnerships in Europe and Asia.

Unanimously focused on Taiwan

In recent years, American policymakers have had little to agree on a non-partisan legislative agenda. However, one thing that seems to have bipartisan support is the democratic island nation of Taiwana. claims by the Chinese government as a separatist province that will eventually be unified by force if necessary, Xi said. When it comes to the democratic nation, former Trump is often dismissive compared Taiwan at the forefront of its Sharpie pen and China at its Resolute office, suggesting a complete lack of historical knowledge of the islands’ geostrategic importance as an unsinkable aircraft carrier for the United States in the Indo-Pacific region. Yet its National Security Council and the US Congress have proven to be much more supportive of Taiwan than previous administrations. In fact, American policymakers have introduced Thirty-two bills from the 116th Congress (201921) concerned Taiwan only, almost as many as the previous four legislative sessions combined.

Biden is unlikely to withdraw from this Congressional political stance in Taiwan. It clearly declared in its INSS guide that we will support Taiwan, a leading democracy and a critical economic and security partner, in line with long-standing American commitments. We will ensure that American companies do not sacrifice American values ​​by doing business in China. And we will stand up for democracy, human rights and human dignity, including in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet. On all these issues, we will work to forge a common approach with like-minded countries.

Despite all of its moral statements, however, Beijing has learned that the West does in fact have a remarkably high tolerance for turning a blind eye to China’s questionable domestic policies, such as human rights, with respect to China. attractiveness of the size of its market. The continued tactics that push countries to selectively choose trade-offs between human rights abuses in countries like Xinjiang and Tibet to gain market access are hardly surprising. It’s an old trope that’s almost as old as when the US Senate voted to give China permanent most-favored-nation (MFN) status in September 2000, paving the way for Beijing to join the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The power of commercial interests

Until Deng Xiaopings’ period of economic reform and market opening in 1978, China had not always been in favor of doing business with the outside world. In the decades following World War II, Chairman Mao Zedong was proud of the fact that China had survived while being cut off from most of the outside world. Hostility towards doing business with foreign companies was so strong that China’s leading newspaper,People’s Daily, called its own Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of National Treason.

Doing business with China has been made more attractive by the WTO as a result of the policy of openness and Washington’s granting of MFN status to Beijing. The post office Tiananmen Square The bloody environment of the 1989 protests revealed for China precisely where America’s priorities lie between trade deals and human rights. In this context, when the MFN statute was (and still is) subject to an annual review, the process become political football as it gained prominence during the US presidential campaign in 1992. Democratic candidate Bill Clinton not only accused Republican President George HW Bush pampered the Chinese government, but also called the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) the butchers of Beijing.

The moral policy of the rhetoric of the Democratic presidential campaign, however, was short-lived. President Bill Clintons’ priority was to revive the US economy and intensify lobbying from General Electric, Weyerhaeuser and various other industries. hurry the Clinton administration to focus the NPF debate outside of human rights and on business. As might be expected, this was aided and encouraged by the Chinese authorities who had provided some timely expressions of interest to place large orders with US companies such as AT&T and Boeing. Ultimately, the intangible benefits of human rights would be lost to the tangible benefits of US business interests. Clinton was forced to dissociate the issue of human rights and ultimately extended China’s MFN status.

Conquering America in America

The needle on human rights under Xi has receded. This observation has also not been lost in Europe, where China’s position has been equally intractable while advancing Xis’ business vision beyond the United States. Pressed on the issue of human rights by the President of the European Council Charles Michel in September 2020, Xi replied that we are not taking any conferences, adding that no one has a perfect record. This came at a time when the recent European Union (EU) guidance document described China as a systemic rival.

Despite this knowledge, the EU nonetheless went ahead and pushed under the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment with China in December 2020. By signing this agreement, China had to I agree to a vague language to make continuous and sustained efforts to ratify the fundamental conventions of the International Labor Organization on forced labor. The EU commended Beijing for agreeing to ambitious provisions on sustainable development, including commitments on forced labor and other ILO conventions.

Without a doubt, China seen the EU investment deal as a diplomatic coup after the trade wars with the United States, allowing Beijing to drive a wedge between Washington and its European allies. However, after the last four years of the Trump presidency, Europeans are understandably reluctant to alienate China, as the EU no longer feels that it can easily rely on the transatlantic alliance. Given the margins with which Biden won the presidential election, there is no guarantee that another Trump-like figure will not appear. After Bidens America Returns, Speech to G-7 Leaders and Munich Security Conference in Germany on February 19, 2021, German Defense Official interrogates, who is to say that we will not end where we were in four years?

Under Trump, the EU accelerated its new course for strategic autonomy. Meanwhile, China has also become an attractive game changer for individual countries, like Greece and Italy. demonstrated, especially when EU collective bargaining has failed. Moreover, having traditional NATO enemies like Russia as the source of EU division and Brexit, the Biden administration will likely be challenged by fragile strategic autonomy in the post-coronavirus economy. In this conundrum, Europeans can ignore their collective reluctance and favor long-term individual investment and trade relations with China.

Is the economy, stupid?

In the decades since the opening of Dengs, China’s gross domestic product growth rate has average nearly 10 percent per year, while lifting over 850 million people out of poverty. In February 2021, Xi popular Complete victory for lifting an additional 100 million people out of rural poverty (out of 1.4 billion people) to mark a flagship initiative of his eight-year term that coincided with the 100th anniversary of the ruling CPC. The World Bank reported that China has now reached an upper middle income country and the second largest economy in the world.

This growing wealth in domestic consumption and foreign investment measures also enables China not only to adopt an aggressive foreign policy as it attempts to emerge hundred years of national humiliation but also overthrow international norms, creating its own rules more aligned with the long-term interests of the CCP. These include Beijing’s nine-dash claims in the South China Sea, the aspiration for sovereignty over Taiwan (which Beijing has never exercised) and Beijing’s human rights policies in Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang. Simply, China does not believe that Beijing is obliged to abide by the world rules established by the current international Bretton Woods system which did not respond to Chinese interests and concerns during the development of the existing world order.

