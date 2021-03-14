One week the DPR put the Prolegnas to the public’s satisfaction with Jokowi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Various political news of a week (March 8-March 13, 2021) still interesting to reread, from the DPR fixing the Prolegnas 2021 at the level of public satisfaction with Jokowi. Here is a summary of the news: 1. Ladies: the DPR will immediately determine the Prolegnas 2021 Indonesian House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani said the Indonesian Parliament immediately implemented the National Legislation Program 2021 (Prolegnas) in the fourth session of the 2020-2021 session year. 2. Yasonna: SBY-AHY, do not accuse the government of the democratic question The Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna H. Laoly asked the Chairman of the High Council of the Democratic Party, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and the Chairman General of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY), not to accuse the government of the party’s internal problems. 3. The government agreed to withdraw the electoral bill Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly said the government has agreed to remove the Election Bill (RUU) from the list of the Priority National Legislation Program Bill 2021 (Prolegnas) . 4. Kemenkumham signs the new PPP management decree The Indonesian Ministry of Law and Human Rights (Kemenkumham) has officially signed a decree (SK) for the new leadership of the United Development Party (PPP). 5. IndeX survey: the level of public satisfaction with Jokowi is 70.9% The results of a survey conducted by Indonesia Elections and Strategic (IndEX) Research showed that the level of public satisfaction with President Joko Widodo’s leadership amid the COVID-19 pandemic was 70.9%, an increase from the November 2020 survey of 68.7%. percent. Journalist: Syaiful Hakim

