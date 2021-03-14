Judge Isa questions CJP retirement program





ISLAMABAD:

Supreme Court Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa has raised a question against the comprehensive court ruling for the provision of deputy private secretary services to the Chief Justice of Pakistan after his retirement.

Judge Isa wrote a note to the CJP in this regard.

In his note, he mentioned that during the meeting held on February 6, 2019, he stated that the meeting of July 7, 2018, to discuss agenda item 7 entitled “ Provision of services of the deputy private secretary to the Honorable The Chief Justice of Pakistan after his retirement “could not have been designated as a ‘full court’.

Motivating, Judge Isa said that a full court, by its very nomenclature, designates all the judges of the Supreme Court and the chief justice.

Second, the note states that the meeting was called with one day’s notice and during the summer vacation.

Third, Judge Isa stated that he was on leave of absence overseas and that it was impossible for “me, and probably also some of my colleagues, to attend.” “No attempt was made to solicit my point of view, and the provision of an assistant private secretary for the outgoing Chief Justices was hardly a matter of importance, let alone of such importance as ‘it needed to be taken into consideration during summer vacation and only given one day’s notice.

He said he did not sign the minutes of the plenary court meeting held on September 10, 2018, as he referred to the so-called “plenary” meeting held on July 7, 2018.

At the February 6, 2019 meeting, Judge Isa said that for these reasons he would abstain on agenda item 7, however, with the minutes not mentioning what is happening. ‘passed, he deems it necessary to write this note.

Previously, it was reported in a newspaper that in August 2018, a few days before Imran Khan took office as Prime Minister (PM), the Ministry of Justice forwarded a summary to the Prime Minister’s office in which he reference was made to the plenary meeting of the SC. dated July 7, 2018.

The summary mentioned that the plenary court meeting decided to facilitate the chief justice’s job after his retirement and approved the services of an additional private secretary for him from the budget of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the report said.

“Speaking of concerns, the Justice Department said there was no precedent for a retired Federal Secretary or a BS-22 officer with the option of a Deputy Private Secretary (BS-16 ) at government expense.

“But the Supreme Court is constantly asking to take action on the proposed amendment (in Presidential Ordinance 2 of 1997),” the summary notes.

When the matter was referred to the finance ministry, its regulatory wing also opposed the SC’s proposal.

The regulatory wing pointed out that the possibility of having support staff as an additional private secretary / private secretary is possible for officers in service of the rank of assistant secretary, additional secretary and secretary, but that there was no such provision for retired officers.

“The federal government is already paying a large amount of pensions and various facilities to retired judges of the upper magistracy, including the chief justice of Pakistan,” the finance ministry file said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos