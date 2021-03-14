Boris Johnson will receive the Covid vaccine this week after battling the virus last year





BORIS Johnson will receive his vaccine this week almost a year to the day after being struck by a coronavirus. The PM, 56, received his call a few days ago as the vaccination program was taking the next step. Read our live coronavirus blog for the latest news and updates… 2 Boris Johnson would be delighted to receive his jab this week He has booked his date and would be excited about the prospect. Mr Johnson was among 850,000 people aged 56 to 59 to receive their invitation letters last week. Downing Street confirmed he had been booked but declined to say if he would have him in a hospital, doctor’s office or NHS center. He boasted of being overflowing with antibodies after being struck by the virus days after the first lockdown began last March. 2 Prime Minister seen in Downing Street last April as he was struck down by Covid Credit: AP: Associated Press Exclusive BROKEN LINK Harry and Will’s ‘deep’ relationship threatens reunion for Diana statue NO MAIN SUM Harry and Meghan’s $ 11million mortgage fundraising page only raises 78 Exclusive JABBED MONSTER Fury as child killer Ian Huntley gets Covid vaccine ahead of millions of Britons Exclusive MEGXIT TO STAY Queen refuses to back down on Megxit’s terms despite Oprah interview ROYAL TRIBUTE Kate visits Sarah Veillée because she ‘knows what it feels like to walk alone in London’ SHAME ON YOU Cops storm crowds at Sarah Everard’s vigil as ugly scenes see mourners arrested At first he experienced mild symptoms, including a fever and cough, but ended up in intensive care where the doctors feared he would die. Now the PM he is ready to lead by example by having the jab and urging everyone to do the same. More than 22.2 million people have now received their first dose of the vaccine in the UK, and over 1.1 million have already received their second dose. Boris Johnson slams false claims Britain has blocked vaccine exports to EU, says ‘we oppose vaccine nationalism’ DO YOU HAVE a story? RING The Sun on 0207782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or [email protected]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos