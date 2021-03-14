Aparna Sharma surfs the digital wave with OTT acquisition





New Delhi, [India], March 13 (ANI / ThePRTree): With digital streaming platforms overtaking cinematic entertainment to rank third in India’s media and entertainment industry in 2019, it was inevitable that the numbers would rise further with the COVID pandemic -19.

In fact, according to FICCI Indian Media and Entertainment Report, the figures are expected to drop from Rs 2,019 crore in 2017 to Rs 5,595 crore by 2022.

The popularity of OTT platforms is at an all time high as audiences move from cinemas to streaming services from the comfort of their homes and devices. Viewers are picking up a new habit of binge watching, increasing video consumption in subways, other urban towns and the rest of rural India.

The target group of major OTT platforms should be millennials in the 18-35 age group. As digital India grows stronger, the youth oriented population is expected to further increase the audience for OTT platforms.

This is facilitated by the drop in smartphone prices and cellular data tariffs. India is currently estimated to have over 500 million active smartphone users, and this number is steadily increasing.

Aparna Sharma, model turned actor and media mogul, ventures into the digital media platform OTT as co-founder and president of the Darwin Platform Group of Companies.

The dynamic group sought out video on demand services and opportunities in the Indian subcontinent. With OTT platforms targeting the 18-35 millennial age groups, they are eager to strategize for this approach in differentiable ways by targeting urban and rural markets.

With the deep belief that content marketing strategy with exclusive content is the differentiator, this OTT is about to take the industry by storm. With over 30 OTT players in India, in different languages, it is now possible, and even more efficient, to target audiences based on their content preferences.

A lesser known fact is that over 40 percent of OTT platforms in India offer regional content. The current OTT will have over 14,000 hours of content, including Hindi and regional language shows and movies, and is already in the process of acquiring stronger content.

Aparna Sharma has a solid background in the entertainment industry as a model actor. She has directed TV commercials for Parle Monaco with Aamir Khan, ESPN Brand Film with John Abraham, Coca-Cola with Imran Khan, Chik Satin Shampoo and Samsung Mobile to name a few.

She was also seen in her first feature film, Guddu Ki Gun. After that, she signed a contract for three films and web series with Balaji Motion Pictures. His last film was Rum Pum Posshh starring Karan Kundrra, Errol Marks and Deepraj Rana.

Meanwhile, the entertainment industry has been in turmoil recently with Aparna Sharma to be the wife of HRH of Sultanpur sharing the lineage of Lord Ram and Adya Singh. Looks like another Power Couple is in the works! This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article in any way. (ANI / ThePRTree)

