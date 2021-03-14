Politics
Congress publishes letters from deceased MP asking Narendra Modi for help
Congress suggested on Saturday that Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar could have been saved if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Secretary Amit Shah had responded to his desperate pleas for help and the commission parliamentarian for privileges had taken his suicide threat seriously.
Delkar, an independent MP for Dadra and Nagar Haveli serving his seventh term, was found hanged in a Mumbai hotel last month. An alleged suicide note had accused senior administrative officials in Dadra and Nagar Haveli of harassment.
Declaring its determination not to allow the suicide of a sitting MP to be hushed up, Congress also released copies of letters that Delkar allegedly wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Secretary Amit Shah and Lok Sabha President Om Birla before taking a drastic step.
Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant told the Telegraph by phone from Mumbai: “It is sad that an elected official could not be saved as he approached the highest authorities with his tale of woes. . We want to know from the Privileges Committee of Parliament whether Delkar told them he had only two options – resign from Lok Sabha or commit suicide.
When asked if he was suggesting that the Prime Minister and Home Secretary had not acted on purpose, Sawant said: “We want to know what action they took on the letters from the distressed MP. It is clear that an elected official could not be saved even though his fate was known to the country’s senior officials.
“The Modi government and the BJP must answer the questions. Maharashtra’s BJP has not even expressed condolences for his death. Are all their sympathies reserved for Sushant Singh Rajput? Doesn’t the death of a deputy after being tortured by the administration matter to them?
According to Congress, Delkar wrote to Prime Minister Modi first on December 18, 2020, and then again on January 31, 2021. He also wrote to Home Secretary Shah on December 18 and January 12, in addition to sending three letters to Birla on December 18, January 12 and January 21.
Delkar committed suicide on February 22. In the meantime, he had also appeared before the Parliamentary Privileges Committee after President Lok Sabha forwarded his complaint to them.
According to communications released by Congress, Delkar had in his first letter to the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior explained how the local deputy’s briefing protocol was not followed by the Dadra and Nagar Haveli administration during the the visit of the Minister of State to welcome Nityanand Rai who had inaugurated several important projects.
Delkar had allegedly said that he was deliberately kept away from visiting dignitaries and that his presence was sometimes falsely recorded. He said that his absence from such events had become a topic of discussion among the population and caused him “great embarrassment and humiliation”.
Delkar had allegedly called on the Prime Minister and Home Secretary to take these incidents seriously and take action.
In subsequent letters, Delkar allegedly alleged that the administration’s vindictive attitude had intensified and that he suffered further humiliation after complaining to central authorities.
He wrote to the prime minister, according to one of the letters released by Congress: “I learned that they were planning to slap fake cases against me and my family members. We are undergoing extreme mental torture. Please understand the seriousness of the situation and intervene immediately. Give directions to the local authorities and, if possible, time to meet so that I can tell you about my miseries. “
Describing the developments as a great tragedy, Sawant told a press conference in Mumbai: “Delkar has been persecuted and insulted by BJP chief Praful Khoda Patel and several central administrative officers. He had complained that they were trying to drag him into crimes he had no connection with.
“The cases in which charges had also been laid were being reopened. He was threatened with dire consequences and told his family would be put in jail.
“On February 12, the Privileges Committee of Parliament heard the complaints from Delkar. Before this committee, Delkar had spoken of the kind of pressure he was under. We learn that he even said he had two options before him: either resign from Parliament or commit suicide. We demand an explanation from the privileges committee, if Delkar said so just 10 days before committing suicide.
Sawant added, “The BJP government in Gujarat could not find out who killed their Home Secretary Haren Pandya and could not punish the culprits, but the MVA government (in Maharashtra) would certainly bring all those responsible for the suicide of Mohan Delkar to book and won do not let the situation become similar to that of Haren Pandya.
