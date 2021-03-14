Jokowi’s son-in-law ‘wreaks havoc’ at nightlife entertainment venue, surprised when he walks inside





Bobby Nasution Sidak goes to a nightclub. © 2021 Merdeka.com/Instagram @bobbynst Merdeka.com – President’s son-in-law Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Bobby Nasution officially became mayor of Medan. As a regional manager, Bobby has many tasks to accomplish. One way is to apply predetermined operating hours related to health protocols. In the upload to his Instagram account, Bobby is seen performing a sudden inspection (sidak) at a nightclub in Medan. Upon inspection, Bobby was surprised as there were still a lot of visitors and the music was still loud. He and the team then called on the person in charge of nightlife. Bobby also reiterated the circular from the mayor of Medan regarding limiting community activities in the context of controlling the spread of the Corona Covid-19 virus in the city of Medan regarding restrictions on the opening hours of entertainment venues. Here is the full review. Bobby Nasution Sidak goes to a nightclub © 2021 Merdeka.com/Instagram @bobbynst Reporting from Instagram account @bobbynst, Bobby was seen inspecting a nightclub with the deputy mayor of Medan, the head of the Tourism and Culture Board and the director of Satpol PP. When the inspection was carried out, it turned out that there were still nightlife entertainers who violated the specified operating hour limits. “Tonight, together with the deputy mayor of Medan @bungauliarachman, the head of the Tourism and Culture Office and the head of Satpol PP, I carried out an inspection of the nightclubs. As it turns out, there are still nightlife entertainers who are stubborn, breaking the opening hour limits that have been determined based on health protocols. “ wrote Bobby. Shocked when he entered the nightlife © 2021 Merdeka.com/Instagram @bobbynst Upon inspection, Bobby Nasution was surprised as there were still a lot of visitors and the music was still loud. “As in Shoot, one of Jalan Patimura’s nightlife spots. At the time of the survey, there were still a lot of visitors and the music was still loud,” He continued. Bobby appeals Bobby Nasution also called on all those responsible for nightly entertainment or other crowded places to comply with the operational hour limits. He also stressed that he would take firm action if there were still any managers who violated her. “I call on all those responsible for nightlife entertainment or other crowded places to comply with operational hour limits in order to maintain health protocols. If there are more officials breaking them, then the city government of Medan will take strict measures “ He continued. Pemko Medan promulgated a circular letter Bobby Nasution also reiterated that the Medan City Government has implemented Medan Mayor Circular No. 188.55 / 1191 regarding restrictions on community activities as part of controlling the spread of the Corona Covid virus. 19 in the city of Medan regarding restrictions on the opening hours of entertainment venues. “Once again, I emphasize that the Pemko Medan imposed a circular from the mayor of Medan No. 188.55 / 1191 regarding restrictions on community activities to control the spread of the Corona Covid-19 virus in the city of Medan regarding the limitation of opening hours of these entertainment venues. We can prevent the spread of Covid-19 if we all take care of each other and strictly adhere to government-established health protocols, “ he concludes. [add] Read more: Bobby Nasution Sidak to Place …







