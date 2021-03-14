Prophet Trump Jeremiah Johnson who predicted 2020 victory ends ministry





Jeremiah Johnson, an evangelical Christian who predicted former President Trump Donald Trump Pentagon takes heat for extending Guard’s time at Capitol Fundraising spat points at Trump-GOP cracks Trump rally organizer claims Alex Jones has threatened to throw her off the stage: MORE report would win re-election in 2020, is ending her ministry.

Johnson said he did not take the decision lightly, writing in a Facebook post that he ended Jeremiah Johnson’s ministries after many prayers and clear direction from the Lord, “according to the Washington Post The message has since been deleted.

The move comes after Johnson was faced with the reaction of his fellow evangelicals after apologizing for prophesying that Trump would win the 2020 election, according to the newspaper.

The move also comes amid a YouTube series called I Was Wrong, in which he said the country must come together and not dwell on the 2020 elections.

I think it’s a huge mistake to take the next four years to argue and debate and cause division and become more proud to talk about how we think the election was taken from Donald Trump. I actually believe we have to take the next four years and humble ourselves, Johnson said in a video in the series.

We need to recognize that God is preparing something much bigger in the prophetic and charismatic movement which I believe goes beyond what many recognize. We have to stop, we have to take a break and we have to come back to a place where we can start to have a dialogue on these issues rather than being so triggered, he added.

Following the announcement, Johnson deleted all social media accounts associated with his ministry and launched a new website called The Altar Global.

Our mission according to Revelation 22:17 is to help prepare the Bride of Christ for the return of our glorious Bridegroom King Jesus. We have been tasked with preparing an altar for the wedding day, the website says.

The organization will be running a one-year program for students to learn the lifestyle of an end-time messenger and the Lord’s return.

Johnson in 2015 was one of the first evangelicals to take Trump’s candidacy seriously and build an online audience, according to a New York Times article, the Post reported.

Throughout his presidency and the 2020 election, Trump maintained a high level of support among evangelical Christians. In October, less than a month before the Nov. 3 election, Trump had the support of 78 percent of white evangelicals, according to a Pew Research Center poll.

