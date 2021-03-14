Xi Jinping in 2021 “two sessions”





China's main political advisory body, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, concluded its annual session on Wednesday, a day before the conclusion of the annual session of the National People's Congress.. During the "two sessions," President Xi Jinping, also secretary general of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, joined national lawmakers and political advisers four times to deliberate and discuss. Here are some highlights of his remarks: "High-quality development will remain the theme of China's economic and social development in the period of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) and beyond, and it concerns the overall situation of the country's socialist modernization campaign. Quality development is the general condition for all aspects of economic and social development. We must accelerate the green transformation of key industries and areas, foster cleaner production and accelerate green and low-carbon development. High-level design and comprehensive measures are needed to protect ecosystems in mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, grasslands and deserts. Education is essential for the country and the Party. Teachers are the central pillar of education and strengthening the professional ethics of teachers must be a top priority ". "Efforts should be made to facilitate a more comprehensive understanding of Party policies regarding ethnic groups. Prevention is the most economical and effective health strategy. Chinese women have actively devoted themselves to the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics and have played an important role in "supporting half the sky" without less courage or effort than men. Innovation in defense science and technology needs to be greatly stimulated. All armed forces must always be ready to respond to all kinds of complex and difficult situations, to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and to provide strong support for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country. ".

