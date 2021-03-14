Governor of Java monitors journalists’ vaccination against COVID-19





Journalists are very vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 and therefore have priority when it comes to vaccination. Surabaya, East Java (ANTARA) – The Governor of East Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansa, observed on Saturday that hundreds of journalists received their second COVID-19 shot in the Binaloka room of the governor’s office complex of the is from Java to Surabaya. “Journalists are very vulnerable to contracting COVID-19, so they have priority when it comes to vaccination,” she said. She said the provincial administration of East Java had received a special vaccine allocation from the Ministry of Health in addition to vaccines intended for district and city governments. “The first batch of vaccines from the Ministry of Health has been distributed to districts and towns. The provincial government has received a special (vaccine allowance) in order to be able to immunize people from different professions who remain on the front lines or are most at risk. to contract COVID-19, ”she explained. Even after receiving the second dose of the vaccine, journalists should continue to follow health protocols, including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, avoiding crowds, and washing their hands with soap and water. current, she advised. Journalists are among the groups that have been given priority in the national immunization program. During the commemoration of National Press Day at the Jakarta State Palace on February 9, 2021, President Joko Widodo pledged to prioritize the vaccination of journalists. He had stressed the need for journalists to be vaccinated against COVID-19 because of their regular interactions with people, especially informants, in the course of their duties. “As I promised during the commemoration of National Press Day, we want to prioritize journalists to get vaccinated. Alhamdulillah (thank God), the vaccination of 5,500 journalists has started and is proceeding smoothly. We hope that (the vaccination) will protect journalists, who frequently interact with the public and informants (after being exposed to the coronavirus), ”said the president, referring to the inoculation of journalists at the Senayan Basket Hall of the Gelora Bung Karno stadium from Jakarta last month. (INE) Related News: Pandjaitan to Visit North Maluku Marine and Fisheries Center Related News: Influx of Visitors Putting Massive Pressure on Borobudur Structure MODIFIED BY INE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos