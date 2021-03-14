Sky’s four-part series will feature a warning on every episode … unlike Netflix’s The Crown

It’s the big-budget TV drama that promises to reveal the true story of Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in # 10, but every episode will have a warning warning viewers that it’s fiction.

Last week, The Mail on Sunday revealed that there are plenty of fictional storylines in Skys’ four-part series, This Sceptred Isle, as well as made-up characters.

The broadcaster confirmed yesterday that viewers will be notified at the start of each episode that the series, which is still being filmed, is not entirely fact-based.

A spokesperson said: This Sceptred Island is a drama based on real-world events set to air in the fall of 2022.

The series, based on first-hand testimony, will highlight the memorable events of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resilience and courage of those on the front lines.

Although meticulously researched, each episode will be preceded by an information card pointing out that this is a drama and that some dialogue and scenes were created for dramatic purposes.

Despite Skys’ insistence that the drama is credible, after leftist writer Michael Winterbottom hired Sunday Times political editor Tim Shipman as a consultant, it is strewn with inaccuracies.

It’s also deeply intrusive to recreate Ms Symonds’ private life, and even features a scene where she bites the Prime Minister’s hand during childbirth.

The show promises to reveal the true story of Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds, played by Ophelia Lovibond (pictured) in # 10

Sceptred Island, with Sir Kenneth Branagh and Ophelia Lovibond as a couple, will claim Boris and Carries’ relationship is based on jealousy and shows the PM dreams of ex-partners.

Executives for the show, which will air on Sky Atlantic next year, also changed the name of the PM-loving child after MoS revealed they would feature her in scenes that could anger the PM. n ° 10.

Skys’ decision to use a disclaimer comes after Netflix refused to do so for its hit series The Crown, about the Royal Family, despite events it portrays unrelated to real life.