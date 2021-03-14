Public Service Occupational Safety and Health Examiners Can Now Get Functional Positions





Tribunnews.com reporter, Taufik Ismail TRIBUNNEWS. COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed Presidential Regulation No.17 of 2021 regarding the functional positions of occupational safety and health examiners on March 3, 2021. With this presidential regulation, there will later be allowances for civil servants (PNS) in functional positions as occupational safety and health examiners. Also read: Jokowi supporters ask Democratic confusion not to be associated with president “Civil servants who are fully appointed and assigned to functional positions of occupational safety and health examiners receive monthly occupational safety and health examiner allowances,” reads article 2 of the presidential decree. 17/2021, cited by Tribunnews.com, Saturday (3/13/2021).). The amount of compensation awarded, namely, for the principal expert in occupational safety and health, is 2,025,000 rupees. Meanwhile, for the official occupational safety and health examiner, the intermediate expert received 1,380,000 rupees. Also read: Nadiem Makarim encourages Borobodur temple to become world-class cultural heritage In addition, the junior occupational safety and health expert examiner received Rs 960,000 and the first occupational safety and health expert received Rs 540,000. The source of the allowances paid comes from the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) for central administration staff, and from the Regional Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBD) for officials whose status is regional staff. “The payment of occupational safety and health examiner’s allowances ends if the official referred to in Article 2 is appointed to a structural post, to another post in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations”, specifies the article 5. The Perpres comes into force on the date of its promulgation. The presidential decree was signed by Jokowi on March 3 and the funds were then promulgated a day later.







