No one should be allowed to denigrate institutions: Buzdar





LAHORE: The Prime Minister’s Advisor on Accountability and Home Lawyer Shehzad Akbar met Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest, political and important issues with him.

The duo congratulated the newly elected Senate Speaker and Deputy Speaker on their victory.

Usman Buzdar and Shehzad Akbar also congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on the success of the government’s candidates in the Senate elections.

Both leaders strongly condemned the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) attempts to make the institutions controversial.

Usman Buzdar promised that no one would be allowed to slander national institutions and that those involved in the attempt were not the benevolent of the country.

We support our national institutions and will always support them.

The corrupt gang humiliates themselves by trying to play politics on unrelated issues, he said.

This gang faced disgrace earlier and they will also meet the same fate in the future, he said, adding that every nefarious conception of the gang would be foiled.

Usman Buzdar said that eliminating corrupt elements and the Qabza Mafia from Punjab was his mission and added that state land worth billions of rupees had been evacuated over the past two years in addition to taking indiscriminate action against the Qabza mafia, and the crackdown would continue.

The public service process would be further accelerated, he promised.

Shehzad Akbar said respect for institutions was mandatory for everyone and targeting institutions under a specific program was a deplorable act.

Corrupt politicians had no future and a frustrated opposition could not deceive the people, he added.

Meanwhile, ministers and deputies from various districts called Usman Buzdar to the CM office. They congratulated the CM on the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi as president and vice-president of the Senate. The political situation and other issues were also discussed in the meetings, while representatives of the public briefed the CM on the issues and needs of their respective fields.

The CM instructed the departments and authorities concerned to take immediate action to resolve these problems.

Usman Buzdar said the government is determined to make Punjab an exemplary province in terms of development and good governance.

For the first time, less privileged areas have been included in the mainstream under the vision of composite development, he added.

The real change was being introduced in the Punjab, which had been promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

We don’t care about the naysayers and believe in hard work, said Usman Buzdar and added that no one can lift a finger on the transparency of the PTI government.

Among those who met with the Chief Minister were Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid, Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik, AMPs Zafar Iqbal, Haroon Imran Gul and Muhammad Raza Hussain Bukhari.

The APP Syed Abbas Ali Shah was also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, the CM instructed Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik to take special measures to control inflation in the wake of the upcoming holy month of Ramazan and ensure the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for check the third wave of Covid-19 in the province.

The Chief Secretary called the CM at his office and informed him of the latest situation in different areas of life.

The CM issued instructions regarding administrative matters, controlling price increases, implementing corona-related SOPs, improving the solid waste management system in the city of Lahore and accelerating the pace of low-cost housing projects.

He ordered that the necessary measures be taken to deal with the rising prices and said the government would not allow profiteers and accumulators to exploit people.

He said the administrative mechanisms should ensure the availability of essential products at fixed prices in the market in addition to taking indiscriminate measures against those that caused an artificial rise in prices.

He said the administration should work more efficiently to bring relief to people.

The chief minister said stopping the spread of the coronavirus was the government’s top priority.

The necessary restrictions in some cities have been imposed given the growing number of corona patients, he said, adding that the government will continue to take the necessary measures to protect the lives of citizens.

The CM ordered the use of all resources to improve the sanitation situation in cities, including Lahore.

A comprehensive plan should be developed in this regard in addition to ensuring the rapid disposal of garbage, he added.

He said the construction of a low-cost housing project was a flagship program of the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and all issues related to the project should be brought forward quickly.

The CM said that love, peace, brotherhood, unity and tolerance are hallmarks of Punjab culture. In his message on the occasion of Punjab Culture Day, he said that the purpose of this day is to promote love, brotherhood and unity.

The chief minister said that only nations prosper that promote their cultures. He said that the culture of Punjab also has a unique place at the international level. The Punjabi soil smells of affection, hospitality and kindness, he added.

