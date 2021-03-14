Britain must step up cyber attack capability, says Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Britain must strengthen its capacity to carry out cyber attacks against foreign enemies, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ahead of the publication of a national security review next week.

“Cyberpower is revolutionizing the way we live our lives and fight our wars, just as air power did 100 years ago,” Johnson said in a statement released Saturday by his office.

Johnson is due to present a long-term review of the national security strategy to Parliament on Tuesday, which media have said could lead to downsizing of the military.

“The review will highlight the importance of cyber technology to our way of life – whether it’s defeating our enemies on the battlefield, making the internet a safer place or developing a cutting edge technology to improve people’s lives, ”Johnson’s office said.

In 2019, Britain spent $ 59 billion, or 2.1% of national income, on defense, more than any other major European country but well below 3.5% of income spent by the United States. United.

Britain has invested heavily in expensive aircraft carriers in recent years and maintains nuclear weapons, but its ground forces have declined since the end of the Cold War.

Some British media reported that the review would call for a further reduction in the number of military personnel from 12,500 to around 70,000.

The Defense Ministry said on Saturday that talking about the cuts “at this stage is a matter of speculation.”

Johnson said the National Cyber ​​Force – comprising spies, defense officials and scientists – will have a permanent base in northern England as the government attempts to spur regional development outside London.

The NCF targets threats, including foreign air defense systems and the cell phones of people the government considers serious criminals or terrorists.

It was created last year alongside a military regiment dedicated to cyberwarfare. In 2016, a national cybersecurity center was set up to advise the government and the public on how to reduce the risk of cyber attacks.