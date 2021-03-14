A probable American-Chinese relaxation under Biden? -Part- 11

And China has largely reciprocated, criticizing the Americas’ response to the public health crisis and the cascade of social, economic and political problems that flowed from it. The United States joined the climate deal on the first day of Biden’s presidency, but the administration is uncertain whether it would join the TPP-11. Washington was also excluded from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the largest trade pact in the Asia-Pacific region. Biden’s interim security guidelines also highlighted the urgent need for the United States to maintain its lead in cutting-edge technology, where “global leadership is to be won.”

With the cooperation of the two sides, the best angels in Sino-US relations will defeat the evil forces, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a press briefing. She said Biden used the word unity on several occasions in his inauguration speech and that this is precisely what we need in US-China relations right now. The trade pacts will also pressure the United States to commit, said Wendy Cutler, former deputy trade representative in the office of the United States trade representative (USTR). a Chinese-backed alternative to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and is touted as the largest free trade agreement in the world. The United States asserts its presence in Asia-Pacific with alternative arrangements, including the quad – an informal grouping of Australia, India, Japan and Washington – to counter political, commercial and military influence of China in the region.

According to the document, keeping the U.S. lead in the tech sector will require solid investment in research and development as well as a strong immigration policy to attract top talent. Superpower competition between the United States and China will continue to dominate under a Biden administration, said Kunjal Gala, senior portfolio manager of global emerging markets at Federated Hermes. Instead of a complete reset of Trumps tariffs and technology restrictions, the Biden administration is likely to recalibrate. These recalibrations could also lead to a change in rhetoric.

Yet, while the Biden administration offers the possibility of a reset in U.S.-China relations, powerful structural factors in the U.S. make it likely that zero-sum competition will continue to dominate its approaching China.

Europeans are finding it increasingly difficult to align with the US government’s perspective on China due to the Trump administration’s policies and approaches towards the European Union, especially the imposition of trade tariffs and President Trumps has often said that the European Union is an enemy or worse than China. Europe, as Luis Simon puts it, is both subject and object of the growing tension between the United States and China and has once again become the battleground for competition from the great powers, as Constanze Stelzenmller puts it. , but something different, the European Union and its member states are under pressure: from the United States, to decouple or move away from China; Russia,

The Indian factor plays a crucial role in US-China relations. Today, India and the United States have relations with China that involve elements of cooperation, competition and, potentially, conflict, although to different degrees. Each sees a role for the other in its Chinese strategy. Each thinks that a good relationship with the other sends a signal to China, but neither wants to provoke Beijing or be forced to choose between the other and China. However, India and the United States seem eager to see China become a world power through its mega BRI project. Neither would like to see what some have described as President Xi Jinpings’ vision of Asia, with China dominant and the United States playing a minimal role. India and the United States recognize that China will play a crucial role in Asia is the nature of that role that concerns both countries. Their anxiety has been more evident since 2009, leading the two sides to discuss China and the Asia-Pacific more readily. They set up a dialogue on East Asia. There is also a trilateral dialogue with Japan and there is talk of taking it to the ministerial level and including Japan more regularly in Indo-American maritime exercises.

The North Korean factor is also important when it comes to future ties between the United States and China. Washington has tried to pressure Beijing to rely more on Pyongyang and exploit China’s economic influence in the North by imposing sanctions on companies or individuals contributing to its ability to finance nuclear development and missiles. Some measures target North Korean funds in Chinese banks, while others focus on its minerals and metals export industries, which account for a significant portion of trade with China. Others have targeted Chinese companies and individuals suspected of facilitating North Korean financing in violation of sanctions.

From now on, the evolution of relations between the two countries will largely depend on whether Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden get along better or whether the friction points take center stage. Zhiqun Zhu, head of the international relations department at Bucknell University, said: There is a bipartisan consensus in Washington to be tough on China. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s new pick says he agrees with his predecessor Mike Pompeo on the need to be tough on China. Blinken further said he sees the United States revitalizing alliances to counter growing rivalry with China and Russia. The speed at which the US-China rivalry is escalating and the bipartisan nature of US opposition to China have created a particularly precarious situation for the future of world peace.

Some still argue that Biden could follow an Eisenhower strategy towards China, which favors a policy of strategic restraint. Nonetheless, Bidens’ method of dealing with China would be slightly different from that of his predecessor. President Biden is committed to pursuing practical, results-oriented commitments when advancing the interests of the American people and those of our allies, the White House said. He had also consulted his allies and partners before speaking to Xi. He intends to take his allies and partners with him and has emphasized multilateralism. A working group of 15 experts has been set up to define the details of the policy to be followed in dealing with China.

Yet, while the Biden administration offers the possibility of a reset in U.S.-China relations, powerful structural factors in the U.S. make it likely that zero-sum competition will continue to dominate its approaching China. However, many politicians and experts in international politics warn of the strategic danger of a possible misunderstanding and mistreatment of China and the potentially enormous costs of deteriorating US-China relations. An American strategy of restraint – on the issue of the South China Sea, Hong Kong and Taiwan, accompanied by a desire to promote a soft power relationship between Washington and Beijing is highly suggestible. Concluded

The author is an independent IR researcher and international law analyst based in Pakistan.