20-year term of the PTI – Journal





PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan does not like the five-year limit and considers it a democratic tragedy. With the fear of the Senate behind him, the time has come to suggest a serious roadmap to securing the victory of the PTI in the next three elections for the long-term planning he spoke of. The PML-N and the PPP should not balk at this advice because, despite their multiple rides, they could not situate their governance models as clearly between the seventh century and today as Mr. Khan.

There is a guy called Thomas Piketty; he continues to write 1,000-page books about inequalities and what could be done about it. Concentration of capital, he says, over a period of time turns into property or wealth and keeps the mills of inequality crushing the poor. We’re not suggesting that our busy leaders read the Pikettys volumes at all; the crux of the solution he suggests is progressive taxation, i.e. the more income and wealth one has, including income from real estate, and financial instruments like stocks and obligations less debt, more tax paid.

For higher incomes and larger properties, these tax rates can be 60-70%. To ensure the distribution of wealth, it offers progressive inheritance tax. The progressive wealth tax also removes the need for permanent land reform and factors in all properties, not just farmland. The idea of ​​permanent ownership must also give way to temporary ownership. But there is a small catch here, revenues collected under these progressive tax regimes cannot be spent on testing fireworks or hosting air shows on National Day parades. These resources must go to a national endowment fund which distributes an agreed amount to each citizen below a certain level of income. This, he argues, will reduce inequalities over time. Some of you may think that this is a safe recipe for shortening even the Prime Minister’s current term, let alone a guaranteed 20-year term.

But that’s where we leave Mr. Piketty for a while and allow another cast of characters in the plot. A long time ago there was a movie called The World’s Most Dangerous Man. It revolved around the attempted assassination of Mehmet Ali Agcas against Pope John Paul II. Throughout the film, the director made you believe that the title referred to the man who plotted the assassination. It wasn’t until the dying moments that you realized that this might be a reference to how the potential assassin pontiffs viewed it.

What is guaranteed to bring the Prime Minister back to power in 2023?

Greg Gutfeld, a Fox News commentator, declared the current Pope Francis as the most dangerous man on earth for his 40,000-word essay Laudato Si in which he warns that climate change is real and that the dominance of l man on earth means that we should be his keepers and not owners and destroyers. According to a New Yorker article, the Roman Catholic Church owns 200 million acres of farmland and forests, church properties and oil wells, but it does not have a geographic or spatial mapping of these properties. . A young woman, Molly Burhans, helps the Vatican map every inch of property it owns with the help of GIS for the Church to turn these assets into biodiversity havens and use their profits for sustainable poverty reduction .

Pakistani governments own millions of acres of land, especially the provincial auqaf departments which administer shrines and mosques, and distribute farmland spread over thousands of acres to favorites at disposable rates. Thus, the Prime Minister can forget for the moment the progressive tax on the income and the fortune of the richest, lest they reduce his government halfway through his first term, he should simply have all the land in the possession of government departments and distribute them among the landless. .

The commercial banks that have done a massacre by lending the provincial governments wheat subsidies, must give loans on extremely easy terms to small farmers to cultivate their plots of land. This is guaranteed to bring him back to power in 2023. In that term, he is expected to opt for a progressive inheritance tax and tax all income above a certain cap, regardless of how it is earned. Create the national endowment fund and use the BISP and Ehsaas database to supplement the expensive cash transfers that the poorest currently receive; this will get him re-elected in the 2028 election.

During his term 2033-2038, he is expected to tax the richest 1% to over 70% and take all the land owned by the largest landowner in the country and divide it between the landless and the unemployed. . Will the powers that be send him to pack his bags? What would he care, until then? A social democracy must be a fiscal state. A safe state thinks it circles its citizens, but only runs after its tail.

The writer is a poet and an analyst.

[email protected]

Posted in Dawn on March 14, 2021

