Jokowi’s opportunity to hold three positions as president considered very open

JAKARTA, AYOBANDUNG.COM – The opportunity for Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to become president for three terms is considered very open. This speech is possible to see the party’s support for him.

Gerindra party politician Arief Puyouono said the speech could be seen from the involvement of Jokowi’s eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka and his son-in-law Bobby Nasution in the 2020 regional elections. They were elected to Solo. and in Medan.

“Water testit happened in regional elections, in-laws and their children. How can all these parties support their children and their in-laws, there are only two (parties) left as a condition, ”Arief said in an online discussion, citing Republika on Sunday (3/14/2021).

According to him, the opportunity of the three terms is very open for Jokowi, as almost all political parties are now under Jokowi.

“All of Jokowi’s tools are there to carry out, change in three terms. Both on his social networks, his social networks troops, his political parties are already in parliament,” he said.

However, according to him, he returned to Jokowi. Because he doubted that Jokowi could become president until 2024.

“When the cabinet was formed, I first said who the fortune teller was, I said Indonesia has been entering a dark age for two years, which means if it happens, it means that Jokowi will not arrive in 2024, if he does not understand his way in the darkness of the way we are facing today, which means that he is not before 2024, ”he said. he declares.

Former party vice president Gerindra made the decision to change the presidential term to Jokowi. However, he believes Jokowi won’t agree with the speech.

“I am absolutely sure that Jokowi will not want three terms. Because he did not necessarily pass those two periods successfully,” he explained.

At the end of 2019, Jokowi made his voice heard on the speech on the addition of the presidential term to three terms. According to Jokowi, the speech came up because there were parties that wanted to bring him down to look for him.

However, he declined to elaborate on who the party wanted to delve into the presidential extension speech.

“If there are those who suggest it, there are three in my opinion. One wants to slap me, wants to find a face, to plunge it. That’s all,” Jokowi said in a conversation with the Palace media team at Merdeka Palace. , Jakarta, Monday (2/12).

Jokowi said amendments to the 1945 Constitution were only necessary for matters of state leadership. However, the current discourse is exactly the opposite.

“Listen, from the start, I told you, I’m a product of direct elections, so when there was a wish for an amendment, what would my response be? Could it not be that The amendment is limited only to questions of state leadership Now the reality is, right? ”he explained.