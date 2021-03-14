Politics, viruses to drive the market down the line





After falling more than 2,000 points due to political scares and new virus scares over the coming week, the market is finding its feet in hopes that the government will return to peak form across the board, the dealers said.

Salman Ahmad of Aba Ali Habib Securities said the uncertainty after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s victory in last week’s confidence vote and the election commission’s decision to reject PTI’s plea against the disqualification of Yousuf Raza Gillanis made feelings drop.

Other fundamental factors, such as dismay among investors over rising yields on government securities and governments’ decision to withdraw tax exemptions, also added to the downgrade in stocks, Ahmad said.

Volatility prevailed on the stock market during the week, as after falling more than 6.7% in the first four sessions, the index recovered more than 1,008.32 points on Friday.

The KSE-100 stock index closed 4.47% or 2,049.27 lower on the week, while KSE-30 finished 5.34% or 1,024.46 points lower last week.

Ali Zaidi of JS Global Capital said the bears were clearly in control as they stole the 2,049 point index during the week.

The main sales came from mutual funds and insurance companies; However, the election of the Senate speaker kept political heat high and investors concerned, Zaidi added.

Investor participation improved, with volumes traded averaging 433 million shares / day, while the daily value of securities traded improved to $ 138 million / day.

Another area of ​​concern was a spike in the number of coronavirus infections, which led the government to question its policy of relaxing standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In its efforts to restore the IMF program, the government took important steps during the week, such as approving the SBP law and approving the NEPRA bill, while the prime minister also approved the abolition of a number of corporate tax exemptions.

Analysts said the recovery in international oil prices after the OPEC + meeting / depletion of US stocks and the rebound in international stocks after improving OECD global growth forecasts have failed. succeeded in supporting national actions.

At the request of the IMF, the government began the process of withdrawing tax exemptions of up to 140 billion and upward revision of electricity tariffs, which shook investor morale.

Arif Habib Limited in a report noted that despite Prime Minister Imran Khans’ success in winning a vote of confidence in the National Assembly, stocks witnessed a harsh pounding throughout the week against general expectations.

Concerns continued over the uncertainty surrounding the election of the Senate Speaker. Opposition plans for the long march towards the end of March further contributed to the mainstream political noise, the broker said.

For investors, there remains an additional source of instability on the political front. Besides politics, the pressure was also coming from concerns about rising inflation, skyrocketing oil prices, the withdrawal of corporate tax exemptions and the resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, investors’ expectation that government candidate Sadiq Sanjranis will retain his post as Senate speaker on Friday helped rekindle sentiment.

Analysts see Sanjranis’ success as a major political sigh of relief for the ruling government.

We expect this to boost confidence and stability in the political climate, which should help regain sentiment on the local stock market. We stress that rising Covid cases and oil prices could keep the market in check, the Arif Habib Limited report noted.

