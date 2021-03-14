Sir Viv Richards and other West Indian cricketers thank PM Modi for donating vaccine from India

West Indian cricket legends including Sir Vivian Richards, Richie Richardson and Jimmy Adams on Sunday expressed gratitude to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for offering vaccine support to Caribbean countries as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Twitter message shared by the Embassy of India in Guyana, international cricketers thanked Prime Minister Modi for his “ kind generosity ” and the “ wonderful contribution ” of the “ Made in India ” vaccines. on behalf of the people of Antigua and Barbuda. Adams said he was deeply grateful to the Indian government as his home country as well as Antigua had benefited from the Oxford-Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

On Sunday March 7, Guyana received 80,000 doses of Covishield vaccine as part of the Indian “Vaccine Maitri” program. Taking on Twitter, the Indian Embassy in Guyana informed that the country’s Prime Minister, Mark Phillips, had received the donation of vaccines from India, a testament to his hand of friendship.

Earlier on March 1, Indiash shipped half a million COVID-19 vaccines to more than 4 countries in the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and Suriname. Sharing the development on Twitter, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the move was part of India’s commitment to the Caribbean Community.

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda thanked Prime Minister Modi for providing more than 500,000 Made in IndiaCovishield vaccines to the country and praised India for its “ generous and selfless ” help to the Caribbean in their fight against COVID-19.

What is the “Vaccine Maitri” program?

India’s Vaccine Maitri program, launched in February, aims to help poor countries amid the global pandemic. During this brief period, the country delivered approximately 45.6 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the indigenous vaccine from Bharat Biotech, of which 38.47 million doses were commercial supplies and 7.12 million doses were granted to approximately 45 countries.

Neighboring Bangladesh has become the main recipient of COVID vaccines, having received 9 million doses to date. Morocco became the second-largest recipient with commercial supplies of 2 million doses through February 24. Some other countries that have benefited from India’s vaccine donation are Brazil, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka.