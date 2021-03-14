Quad summit highlights Chinese unilateralism





China has long been successful in preventing other countries from uniting to challenge its behavior by threatening to disrupt beneficial economic ties with them. The singular objective of the Quad summit was obviously to curb Chinese unilateralism in its political, strategic and economic behavior.

Led by the Chinese Communist Party, teeming with wealth and imbued with a determination to shape the world order according to its interests, China under Xi Jinping’s leadership has given many countries headaches, especially in the region. indo-pacific.

Its illegal claim of sovereignty over the waters of the South China Sea and the disputed islands of the South China Sea and the East China Sea, its military maneuver to seize disputed territory along the long Sino border -indian, its alleged genocide in Xinjiang province, its destruction of democracy in Hong Kong, its threatening attempts to defeat Taiwan, its predatory economic practices in vulnerable developing countries through the Belt and Road Initiative, its Strategic alliances with unsavory countries like North Korea and Pakistan and its unfair trade practices have alarmed members of the international community.

China has long been successful in preventing other countries from uniting to challenge its behavior by threatening to disrupt beneficial economic ties with them. But it has become increasingly visible that the Chinese theory of peaceful ascension has become invalid and that China has become the embodiment of the rise of a threatening military / economic power.

The Japanese initiative in 2007 to unite the main democracies of the Indo-Pacific by forming the Diamond of democracies made up of the United States, Japan, India and Australia was failed by China. He opposed the naval exercises of those countries by issuing an approach in 2008, and the exercises in Malabar quickly gave way to bilateral naval exercises. The four members of Quad have maintained a high level of trade and investment relations with China, and Xi Jinping has used it fully to prevent these four countries from uniting into one group.

However, as China’s unilateralism has taken a meaner turn in recent years, Quad has become the need of the hour. President Donald Trump was the first US president to act harshly on China in recent years and took a proactive role in 2017 to bring a sleeping Quad to life. Since the Quad Forum is not the result of any agreement, treaty, MoU and did not have a secretariat, there were no regular meetings or planning. Many analysts have thus refrained from writing a biography of Quad and some have attempted to write an obituary after meetings of officials from Quad member countries.

However, Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 US presidential election and his outlook on foreign policy helped build Quad into a strong grouping of democracies. He realized early on that the vision and policies of his predecessors towards the Indo-Pacific in general and Quad in particular are in the national interest of the United States and are necessary to protect the peace and prosperity of the region.

The Bidens National Security Team quickly got into serious work and the result is a summit meeting of Quad members in the United States, India, Japan and Australia. The Quad Summit on March 12, 2021 made it clear that Quad will achieve a longer and stronger life with regular meetings of officials, annual meetings of foreign ministers, and an in-person summit of political leaders soon to be convened.

The joint statement released after the summit is a bold statement of articulation of threats posed by an over-ambitious China that poses an existential threat to the Indo-Pacific order. China was not named, but it appears in all important spaces of the declaration.

First, Quad leaders stressed their support for the rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight, peaceful settlement of disputes, democratic values ​​and territorial integrity. Second, Quad leaders pledged to prioritize the role of international law in the maritime domain and address the challenges of the rules-based maritime order in the East and South China Seas.

Third, they announced their commitment to ensure safe and efficient vaccine distribution by combining the medical, scientific, financial, manufacturing and distribution capabilities of their countries. Fourth, the leaders also pledged to tackle common challenges, including in cyberspace, critical technologies, the fight against terrorism, investment in quality infrastructure and many others.

In all four problems, it is not necessary to have an extraordinary talent to identify the source of the concerns and threats. In the past, India has been reluctant to take bold steps in concert with the great powers to deal with threats in its immediate and extended neighborhood. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a foreign approach with a difference.

In his opening summit statement, Prime Minister Modi said India will work with its partners to advance our common values ​​and promote a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. He stressed that Quad has come of age and will now remain an important pillar of stability in the region. Professor Chintamani Mahapatra is Professor of American Studies at the School of International Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

