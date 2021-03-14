Pub group plans legal challenge to Boris Johnson’s refusal to let them open sooner
Boris Johnson faces challenge for refusing to let pubs open fully in April
Hospitality executives say they have taken the courts to the ‘patently irrational’ ruling
Pubs and restaurants will be able to serve customers outdoors from April 12
By Brendan Carlin, political reporter for the Sunday Mail
Boris Johnson faces a legal challenge for refusing to let pubs and restaurants open fully next month.
Hospitality executives have announced they are taking legal action over the ‘patently irrational’ decision to restrict the opening of pubs and cafes outdoors only from April 12 while allowing stores non-essential to reopen to customers.
Hugh Osmond, founder of Punch Taverns, and Sacha Lord, Greater Manchester’s nocturnal economics advisor, claimed the risk of transmission of Covid was actually higher in stores than in pubs.
Hospitality executives have announced they are taking legal action over Boris Johnson’s refusal to let pubs and restaurants open fully next month. Pictured: revelers inside the Red Lion pub in London last year
Mr Osmond, former director of Pizza Express, wrote to the prime minister to tell him there was ‘no evidence or justification’ for prioritizing stores over hospitality.
He said yesterday that was because the range of Covid security measures put in place by the hospitality industry meant that “ the risk of transmission is clearly higher than in non-essential stores. ”
But he told Mr Johnson ‘time is running out’ for the industry and warned ‘the cost of the lockdown to the hospitality industry is $ 200million a day’.
Mr Osmond also warned the Prime Minister against the effect of the decision on employment, citing the “potentially indirectly discriminatory effect” on young people and people from ethnic minorities who work in the hotel industry.
He said yesterday: “This legal case will give a chance to fight for the more than three million people who work in the hospitality industry and the tens of thousands of businesses, suppliers, owners and contractors, large and small. , forced into bankruptcy. “
The group said it was going to court over the “ utterly irrational ” decision to restrict the opening of pubs and cafes to the outdoors only from April 12. Pictured: The Prime Minister speaking in the House of Commons
Declaring “our democracy should be better than this,” Mr Osmond expressed hope that the lawsuit would “open a hole” for all those who had been harmed by the government’s anti-Covid measures.
Lawyers for the action will argue that it is “a matter of simple logic and supported by the evidence” that security measures were easier to enforce in pubs and restaurants than in non-essential stores.
They will say, “ Customers who frequent a reception venue for table service are easily identifiable through the tracking and tracing they are asked to complete as a condition of entry, and may occupy their own socially remote areas. unlike customers who browse and queue in stores. ‘
