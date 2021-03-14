Obstacle to the clause on perishable goods, the main product of the North-East is missing from Kisan Rail SOP

The main agricultural products of the northeast will continue to remain outside the jurisdiction of Kisan Rail, as the government subsidy program on the transport of fruits and vegetables did not include the main products grown in the region despite a proposal from the roads. of iron and the demand of the fields.

The Ministry of Processing and Food Industries (MoFPI) refused to give its assent to the railways’ proposal last month to include seven major elements: tea leaves, bamboo, rubber, betel nut, black pepper, mustard and soy as part of the Greens-TOP operation at Total. , which provides a 50 percent subsidy on the transportation of fruit and vegetables.

The reason given is that they are neither fruits nor vegetables.

There is a significant demand for transporting tea leaves from the tea gardens of Upper Assam, bamboo, rubber, betel nut, turmeric (raw), black pepper, mustard, soybeans and tangerine from the northeastern region of the country, the letter from Railways to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) said. Therefore, it is requested to confirm that the benefits of the subsidy within the framework of the Verts-TOP operation to the Total scheme can be extended.

Explain One-way movement According to official data, around 240 Kisan Rail trips on 31 routes transported agricultural products between several regions of the country. While several Kisan Rail trains from Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, among others, carried agricultural products to the northeast, no such train came. from the region to other parts of the country.

In response, only turmeric and mandarin – a citrus fruit – on the list of proposed products were included in the subsidy scheme.

For the railways, all fruits and vegetables are included. Items that are not fruits and vegetables are not included. The Operation Green program is only for perishable fruits and vegetables, a MoFPI official told The Indian Express.

Sources from MoFPI said that if non-food items like bamboo and rubber are beyond its purview, including other proposed products would require changing the basic objectives of the program.

Even the Northeast Border Railroad had requested that products like bamboo be included in agricultural products to be transported through the Kisan rail system, but to no avail, sources said.

While the Kisan Rail, launched in July last year, has so far transported more than 80,000 tonnes of fruit and vegetables from various parts of the country to larger markets, it has not been able to transport unique products from the northeast to other countries in India.

Without the subsidy, discussions with various local actors such as farmers, aggregators and agents to offer tariff incentives at the zonal level have so far not been fruitful, officials said.

We have been in contact with the tea industry to use the railways and not the roads. Lots of organic turmeric and ginger go from here to other parts of the country and also further for export. We are in talks with the farmers to get this traffic, said a senior official.

Officials said key government offices are keen to ensure that the unique products grown in the northeast are connected to larger markets in other parts of the country through new transportation systems such as Kisan Rail and Krishi. Udan, aimed at transporting agricultural products by air.



Speaking about the Krishi Udan project to Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: Like our Northeast… so many wonderful things, but lack of transport means farmers could not benefit from them.