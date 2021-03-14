The two sessions further consolidate the power of Xi Jinpings

It is not only the Shanghai clique that disagrees with Xi Jinping, but some of the princely have turned their backs on him as well.

From March 4 to 11, more than 5,000 members of China’s political, economic and social elite gathered in Beijing for the two annual plenary sessions of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference ( CCPPC). Popularly known as Two Sessions (), they are of interest to the policy community, policymakers, economists and investors as they reveal China’s priorities for economic development for the next five years and beyond, defense spending, veiled glimpses of the factional feud in China and most importantly, the country’s general political direction.

Picking up figures from various reports presented during the sessions, analysts mainly focused on economic growth of 2.3% in China in 2020, a projected growth of over 6% for 2021 compared to IMF projections of 8. , 1%, generating 11 million new jobs and spending 6.8% of GDP (209 billion USD) on defense, which is anyway much less if spending on military research and development, the Chinese People’s Armed Police and defense-related allocations to other ministries are affected. One thing that many Chinese observers have missed is one of the AFN’s agendas (number 5) titled Deliberate on Proposals Submitted by the AFN Standing Committee for the Deliberation of the AFN Organic Law. (revised draft).

The organic law () of the AFN was adopted at the fifth session of the Fifth National People’s Congress and promulgated for implementation by the proclamation of the National People’s Congress on December 10, 1982. The organic law has four chapters and consists of of 46 articles. In total, 37 new amendments proposed by Wang Chen, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, on March 6, undoubtedly bear the imprimatur of the leader, Xi Jinping. The 25th and 26th Amendments may be of particular interest as they reveal the underlying currents of the factional feud, leadership succession, Xi Jinpings’ vulnerabilities, and the consolidation of his grip on the party state.

A new chapter titled General Provisions () has been added which states that the AFN and its Standing Committee must adhere to the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Marxism-Leninism, the Thought of Mao Zedong, the Theory of Deng Xiaoping, the three represent, Xi Jinpings’ scientific perspectives and reflection on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era as a torchbearer (Article 3 of the revised draft); the provisions also speak of making China a socialist country ruled by law (Article 5 of the draft amendment), as well as the reiteration of democratic centralism (Article 6 of the revised draft) which was almost forgotten at the time reforms.

The most important elements are Articles 25 and 26 of the draft amendment relating to the appointment and dismissal of persons from the Council of State as well as the Central Military Commission (CMC) by the NPC Standing Committee. The amendments state: First, the Standing Committee may decide on the appointment and dismissal of other members of the State Council on the recommendation of the Prime Minister of the State Council when the AFN is not in session. The same provision has been extended to the appointment and dismissal of persons from the CMC (Article 25 of the draft amendment). In another clause, the removal of portfolios could be done on the recommendation of both the committee of presidents and the prime minister, the same was extended to the removal of portfolios in the CMC (Article 26 of the draft amendment).

Although the amendments were made in order to promote the modernization of the national system of governance and governance capacities, it is however evident that Xi Jinping wants to assert greater control in the highest organ of state power, which in fact also demonstrates his unease with other members of the Council of State, apparently the deputy prime ministers. Having Li Zhanshu as Chairman of the AFN Standing Committee, deletion of names would be possible even when the AFN is not in session (). We have seen how Premier Li Keqiang contradicted President Xi Jinping on poverty reduction, when he said at a press briefing that China has over 600 million people whose monthly income is at sentence of 1,000 yuan (US $ 140) and that their lives were still affected by the coronavirus. pandemic. On March 11, 2021, during a press briefing, Li Keqiang launched a new bombshell by declaring that there are more than 200 million Chinese people doing flexijobs (), which implies that these many people are doing more than ‘one or two jobs at a time to ensure their livelihood. Premier Li Keqiang advocated for these people to be subject to the social safety net and offered state subsidies. The above revelations from Li Keqiang demonstrate that he contradicts his boss’s line on eradicating poverty in China. Therefore, Xi Jinping would be extremely cautious of the names recommended by Li Keqiang to the State Council. Although the possibility of Li Keqiang recommending someone Xi Jinping dislikes is remote, but even if that happens, Xi could overturn them with new amendments.

In addition, the undercurrents of the factional feud can be seen in Xi Jinping cutting the wings of the Shanghai clique by hitting hard on their investments in entities like the Jack Mas Ant Group. It may be a matter of time when deputy prime ministers like Han Zheng and Sun Chunlan are shown the door due to their allegiance to the Shanghai clique. Xi Jinping is believed to be extremely unhappy with the role the two played during Hong Kong’s democratic movement and the US-China trade war. Hu Chunhua, being from the League faction (), could be next in the sights. Liu He is perhaps the safest because he is Xi Jinpings’ man and his economic adviser too. It is understood that it is not only the Shanghai clique that disagrees with Xi Jinping, but some of the princelings () have also turned their backs on him. Therefore, in the face of such undercurrents inside and outside the Party, Xi Jinping is further consolidating his power.

BR Deepak is Professor, Center for Chinese and Southeast Asian Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.