Links with Sri Lanka





In the context of India’s persistent efforts to isolate Pakistan in the region and beyond, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s two-day visit to Sri Lanka during the last week of February was of great significance. importance.

The visit certainly produced positive results in terms of strengthening the historically cordial ties between the two countries which agreed to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields, including defense, trade and tourism through greater connectivity. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also offered a $ 50 million line of credit to Sri Lanka for defense purchases.

The visit also aimed to establish a strategic relationship with Sri Lanka, with Prime Minister Imran Khan inviting Sri Lankan leaders to join CPEC for regional connectivity. The move was part of a well-designed and proactive strategy to engage South Asian countries due to deteriorating ties with India. Sri Lanka is an important member of Saarc and the South Asian region. Taking relations with Sri Lanka to a higher level would certainly undermine India’s efforts to isolate Pakistan in the region.

India has strained its relations with the government of Sri Lanka, especially with the current rulers of the country, for the support that India had given to the Tamil Tigers during the insurgency. India and the United States also played a role in defeating Rajapaksa in the 2015 election to install a pro-Indian and pro-American government there. Rajapaksa was President of Sri Lanka from 2005 to 2015, during which time he was able to end the three-decade-old insurgency in the country and bring peace.

It was under the Rajapaksa regime that relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka became very strong. Sri Lanka began buying massive arms and ammunition from Pakistan from 1999 to quell the insurgency in the country. The total purchases up to December 2007 stood at $ 50 million when there was a sudden increase in the quantity of goods ordered in 2009. Many opinions in Sri Lanka have in fact favored and promoted the idea that the Sri Lankan government finalizes a defense cooperation agreement with Islamabad.

In May 2000, Pakistan supplied millions of dollars in much needed weapons to the Sri Lankan government, when the Tamil Tiger rebels were about to recapture their former capital, Jaffna.

In April 2009, Sri Lanka requested $ 25 million worth of 81mm, 120mm and 130mm mortar ammunition to be delivered within one month. Sri Lanka has also expressed interest in purchasing Pakistan’s al-Khalid main battle tanks, small arms and ammunition, as well as the Sino-Pak joint venture’s JF-17 Thunder aircraft. Until recently, relations between the two countries have mainly focused on defense cooperation due to Sri Lanka’s war against the Tamil Tigers.

Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa visited Pakistan in February 2012, bringing a new dimension to bilateral relations between the two countries. They agreed to increase bilateral trade from $ 375 million to $ 2 billion within three years, in addition to expanding cooperation in the fields of economy, defense, media and Technical education. Pakistan and Sri Lanka agreed to strengthen multisectoral cooperation and therefore a memorandum of understanding and three agreements were signed during the visit to formalize cooperation in different fields.

An agreement was on visa waivers for officials and diplomats to facilitate an increased level of interaction between the two countries. Under the second customs agreement, the two countries agreed to cooperate in the areas of prevention, investigation, prosecution, transfer of illicit substances and illicit trafficking in narcotics.

The third cultural cooperation agreement expressed a commitment in the fields of arts, culture, creative studies, archeology, sports, education, information and media; to achieve this objective, it was agreed to strengthen the exchanges of cultural delegations, in addition to the holding of exhibitions for the promotion and enhancement of the cultural heritage of the two countries. The MoU on Agriculture focused on cooperation for mutual benefit. Pakistan also offered Sri Lanka a loan of $ 200 million to buyers, giving it the option of making payment either by barter or local currency, which was much appreciated by the Sri Lankan government.

The two countries have also decided to revitalize the Joint Economic Commission and entrust it with defining the modalities of a new unconventional phase of economic cooperation marked by barter, currency exchanges and banking exchanges. Sri Lanka was the first country to sign a free trade agreement with Pakistan, which entered into force in June 2005 under which 4,000 items could be imported.

The process of expansion and diversification of bilateral relations between the two countries initiated under the Rajapaksas regime has continued to follow a higher trajectory. The relationship is characterized by the awareness between the two parties that their cultural heritage provides a solid basis for building a multi-faceted partnership to their mutual benefit. Their common values ​​and concerns regarding regional security justify an increased synergy of their economies and a strengthening of the institutional framework for cooperation.

More so, Sri Lanka, like Pakistan, rejects India’s hegemony in the region. The common ground on this issue is yet another strong pillar of the relationship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. In addition, Sri Lanka has always stood alongside Pakistan as a true friend. For example, when all the nations of the world playing cricket showed reluctance to send their teams to Pakistan under the pretext of terrorism, it was the Sri Lankan administration that showed solidarity with us and sent its team to Lahore. It is, however, very unfortunate that the terrorists were able to make matters worse by attacking it. The Pakistani government and people appreciate this gesture and hold Sri Lankans in the highest regard.

The return of Rajapaksa and his ruling party to Sri Lanka bodes well for bilateral relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka as well as the development of strategic relationships for regional connectivity and stability.

The writer is an independent contributor. E-mail: [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos